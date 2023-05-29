Georgina Rodriguez owns envious jewellery collection worth £4 million including special gift from Cristiano Ronaldo: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has a massive diamond collection that is estimated to be worth around £4 million (according to The Sun). She also owns a £600,000 carter ring that was gifted by the Portuguese superstar.

Rodriguez recently appeared at the famous Cannes Film Festival. Apart from her, many Hollywood celebrities were spotted at the event. For the special occasion, Rodriguez wore a necklace that is believed to be worth around £1 million. However, she took it on rent.

Georgina Rodriguez, though, still has a stellar collection of jewellery. Apart from the £600,000 ring gifted by Cristiano Ronaldo, the model also owns a £2,700,000 diamond suit. She showed it off in the premiere of her Netflix series, I am Georgina.

The model wore diamond necklaces, rings, and earrings with the piece. She also has a sapphire ring, which is valued at around £750,000.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez revealed how friends tease her about marriage

Ronaldo and Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016. However, they are yet to get married. Rodriguez revealed that her friends tease her about it, using Jennifer Lopez's new song The Ring.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez live a happy family life. They are co-parents to five children. Hence, many are interested to know when they will get married. Speaking about the matter, Rodriguez said (via Sports Manor):

"It doesn’t depend on me. … I wish. To be honest, I don’t think our situation would change drastically because I feel really loved. I have what matters the most with Cristiano. Our wonderful kids and the love I get from him every day. Doesn’t matter.”

She added:

“They are always joking about the wedding. ‘When’s the wedding?’ Ever since Jennifer Lopez put out that song about The Ring. My god, they’re always singing a tune.”

Ronaldo, meanwhile, previously said on the matter, when quizzed by broadcaster Piers Morgan:

“It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or a month. I’m 1000 percent sure it will happen.”

Fans are also interested to know what's happening with the pair at a personal level and always keep an eye on any developments. They will look forward to when the Portuguese, who plays for Al-Nassr, marries his partner.

