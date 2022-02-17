Half Magic: Everything to know about Euphoria inspired beauty brand by show's MUA Donni Davy

Emmy-winning hit drama series Euphoria has become a massive success, especially among Gen Z. The premiere episode of season 2 surpassed the Game of Thrones finale and became the "most social premium cable series episode," according to HBO.

The show has also spawned numerous fashion and beauty trends. Bloggers and creators have been creating looks inspired by Euphoria, which persuaded the show's creators to come up with a beauty line.

Donni Davy, the makeup head for the show, revealed the name of the upcoming beauty line Half Magic in her latest Instagram post. She also mentioned the brand's Instagram ID, @halfmagicbeauty in the post, which has already been followed by over 26,000 users in just one day.

Half Magic products are inspired by Euphoria fans

Davy explained that the idea for the makeup line was first conceived after the success of the first season on social media. She added that the looks created by the viewers have influenced the product line as well as the looks in season 2 to a great extent. She said,

"That’s a true source of inspiration to me: to see how people have been inspired by Euphoria. I’m inspired by how I see Gen Z doing the makeup and I put it on the screen and then the Gen Z makeup community is inspired by that and then I’m inspired, so it’s an endless circle of inspiration.”

She also mentioned that the name Half Magic signifies the show's, and Davy's, makeup style. She wanted a name that delivered glam but also felt basic.

Numerous brands have reached out to Davy and A24 for collaboration on makeup products, but the creators wanted something bigger and more permanent. She shared,

"I knew that if I was going to be involved with a brand, I'd want to be making stuff that doesn't already exist on the market. Picking out a fun palette with Nars or Colourpop would have been super fun and quick and easy. And an instant kind of gratification — because this is not instant gratification."

The brand will consist of several products, including highly saturated matte, shimmer, and glitter eyeshadows, lipsticks, stick-on jewels, and highlighting products. It will also include unique tools devised by Davy to create sharp wings and graphic liners.

All of the products are FDA approved, vegan, and cruelty-free, which Davy has tested on Euphoria's cast throughout season 2. The products are made to be easily used by beginners but also give long-lasting results for professional use. According to Davi, the brand is made for creative makeup looks. She expressed,

"Everything from the formulas to the shade names to the packaging is designed to inspire creativity and joy in the user experience."

Half Magic is scheduled to launch in May 2022. Interested readers can signup on the official website halfmagicbeauty.com for more announcents.

