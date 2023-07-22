Estée Lauder x Manchester United collaboration: Everything we know so far

One of the world's leading skincare and makeup brands, Estée Lauder, has announced its exclusive partnership with Manchester United as the club's first-ever skincare partner.

The partnership will kick off in the Summer of 2023 with an inaugural campaign launched by Manchester United’s first team players, including Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Raphaël Varane.

This campaign will bring together the beauty and sports worlds, engaging fans of Manchester United across global social media platforms with a reach of over 250 million in China alone.

Featuring the beauty brand's night repair serum in their collaboration announcement video with the tagline "Change the Game Overnight," this campaign is set to reach sports fans in an unconventional, ground-breaking manner. The collaboration features a unique hashtag to promote the partnership: #ManUtdXEL.

Estée Lauder x Manchester United: A much-awaited collab between sports and beauty

The brand continues to disrupt the beauty industry by bringing its high-performance makeup and skincare products to a new community of sports fans who seek peak performance in all aspects of life.

This collaboration between Estée Lauder and Manchester United is a first-of-its-kind partnership that will help the brand reach and engage its extensive fan base in the Asia Pacific region and China.

Estée Lauder and Manchester United each have immense and loyal fan bases around the world owing to their respective products and on-field performances. Global Brand President of Estée Lauder, Justin Boxford, stated:

“The bold vision, creativity, and innovation of our trailblazing founder, Mrs Estée Lauder, continues to inspire us to disrupt and push boundaries. We are excited to collaborate with the world’s most popular football team on this first-of-its-kind partnership, and to expand Estée Lauder’s reach to new audiences of male consumers in an unexpected and ground-breaking way.”

This collaboration will initially spotlight one of the beauty brand's best-selling and most-loved skincare products, the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum.

This multi-tasking serum offers the performance of seven serums in one, enriched with Tripeptide-32 to optimize the skin’s rhythm of daytime protection and nighttime repair.

Talking about the #1 prestige serum in the U.S., the beauty brand's official website states:

"Powered by Chronolux™ Power Signal Technology and our exclusive peptide, this deep- and fast-penetrating face serum boosts 7 key skin-renewing actions. Reduces the look of multiple signs of aging caused by the environmental assaults of modern life. Skin looks smoother and less lined, younger, more radiant and even toned."

The serum renders a strong skin barrier in just four hours and also provides seventy-two hours of hydration. Retailing for $125 on the brand's official website, the Advanced Night Repair Serum is a sulfate-free, oil-free, and paraben-free formulation that reveals radiant, even-toned skin.

Manchester United's CEO of alliances and partnerships, Victoria Timpson, commented on this collaboration, stating:

"As one of the most followed sports teams in the world, we understand the importance of educating fans on a healthy lifestyle, and skincare is an integral part of that process. In the same way our athletes prepare the night before a match with regular training rituals, healthy skin also requires a consistent and effective regimen."

Continuing her comment on the partnership, Victoria Timpson stated that Manchester United looks forward to collaborating with the global beauty brand to share the power of its Advanced Night Repair Serum and encourage club fans to start their skincare journey with this campaign.