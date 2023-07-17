How often should you apply Vitamin C on your face? 5 best serums to add in your skincare collection 

Vitamin C has become a mainstay in most skincare regimes owing to its ability to brighten the complex, boost collagen production, and enhance circulation. Dull skin? Dark spots? Hyperpigmentation? A Vitamin C serum addresses it all.

One commonly asked question regarding these serums is how often they can be applied on the face. Dermo-cosmetic expert, Ana Santamarina, explains that the vitamin in its pure form has been observed to create a reservoir in the skin under certain conditions, and it can accumulate in the skin for three-four days, hence creating the possibility of not using it daily.

One should look for a serum formulation that effectively delivers antioxidant protection. According to experts, the ideal formulation should be a serum with 10-15% ascorbic acid at a pH value of 3.5 or lower.

5 best Vitamin C serums to add to your skincare collection

Anyone battling with photoaging, uneven skin tone, or hyperpigmentation should think about incorporating a citrus-rich serum into their skincare routine.

1) La Roche-Posay10% Pure Vitamin C Serum

This anti-aging formula consists of 10% pure Vitamin C and is combined with salicylic acid and neurosensine to render optimal effectiveness while being suitable for sensitive skin.

What makes La Roche-Posay's serum special is that it is an oil-free, paraben-free, non-comedogenic, allergy-tested formulation that hydrates skin and boosts radiance.

This dermatological serum retails for $44.99 on the brand's official website.

2) SkinCeuticals C E FERULIC® WITH 15% L-ASCORBIC ACID

SkinCeuticals' patented daytime serum renders advanced environmental protection and improves the appearance of fine lines, and wrinkles, and brightens the skin.

Stating the benefits of CE Ferulic in the formulation, the brand's official website states:

"C E Ferulic is now proven to reduce combined oxidative damage generated by UVA/UVB rays, ozone pollution, and diesel engine exhaust by up to 41%. In addition to antioxidant protective benefits, C E Ferulic improves signs of aging and photodamage, the appearance of lines and wrinkles, and the loss of firmness, while brightening skin's complexion."

The sought-after serum retails for $182 for 30 ml on skinceuticals.com.

3) BeautyStat's Universal C Skin Refiner Brightening Vitamin C Serum

Containing 20% Vitamin C in its purest form as L-ascorbic acid, this is the first serum of its kind.

The serum has a velvety texture and is suitable to be worn under makeup. BeautyStat's formulation provides powerful antioxidant protection to prevent free radical damage. It also inhibits the overproduction of pigmentation and fades dark spots.

This dermatologically and clinically tested serum is priced at $85 on the brand's retail website.

4) Sunday Riley CEO 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

Targetted to fight the look of dull skin and dark spots, this sulfate-free, paraben-free formulation uses a sophisticated and ultra-powerful form of the citrus vitamin, called THD Abscorbate.

Expanding on the benefits of THD Abscorbate, Sunday Riley's official website states:

"Both highly stable and oil-soluble, THD Ascorbate rapidly absorbs into the skin for visible anti-aging benefits, including visual improvement in loss of firmness, the appearance of lines and wrinkles, and dark spots and dullness."

This hydrating, antioxidant formulation is available on the brand's official retail website at $85.

5) Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum

A kind-to-skin serum by Tatcha, a brand known for its high-quality skincare products, includes two forms of the vitamin.

The serum is stabilized by antioxidant-rich Japanese beautyberry that reveals translucent, brighter skin.

Tatcha's official website states the benefit of the serum's ingredients:

"Mild fruit AHAs resurface dullness and uneven skin, while Japanese angelica root helps to reduce the look of dark spots, discoloration, hyperpigmentation, and post-acne scarring. "

This fragrance-free serum retails for $89 on Tatcha's official website.

Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that brightens the skin, fades signs of aging, and protects the skin from environmental stressors. The aforementioned serums are a skincare favorite and must-have.