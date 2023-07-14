YesStyle summer 2023 sale: 5 best beauty deals

The summer YesStyle 2023 sale is here as we enter the warmest season of this year. This summer's YesStyle 2023 sale will make you look super hot with the most amazing discounts on all YesStyle products. It is the perfect time to clear out your closet and make room for the makeup goodies from YesStyle, which we would adore shopping from.

Finding a Korean beauty product under our budget is challenging. When we finally come across one, it may be made from inexpensive materials that feel rough against the skin. In addition, toxic chemicals such as petroleum and UV filters are used to make lousy makeup, which is the leading cause of skin degradation. However, shopping with YesStyle will resolve all these issues.

YesStyle summer beauty deals aren't just sleeky K-pop fashion but are made from the most eco-friendly materials that are comfortable for your skincare, as Korean makeup generally focuses on their skincare and beauty care products the most. Best of all, the YesStyle summer sale starts on 13 July from brands such as CLIO to Peripera. The summer sale is up to 50% off on all of them. Keep scrolling to check out the most flattering five best beauty deals this summer sale 2023 has to offer.

Peripera to Thank you Farmer: 5 best beauty deals of YesStyle summer sale of 2023

1) Peripera- Ink Velvet Lip Tint Set

The Peripera- Ink Velvet Lip Tint Set is a product that may not wear off throughout a day of eating, or drinking coffee, due to its staining properties. It comes in a creamy and vibrant red Peripera Ink Velvet lip set. The Peripera Ink Velvet 34 Smoky Red is a deep and dark shade of red. These Ink Velvet lippies keep the lips moisturized throughout the day. The 32 Fuchsia Red is brighter, while the 33 Pure Red is a primary red.

This Korean makeup brand is most famous for its lip tints, including this vibrant ink of shades which are Gluten-free and Paraben-free. The product is available for purchase at $18.72 with up to 20% off (official retail price of $23.40) on the YesStyle Summer Sale.

2) CLIO- Pro Eye Palette Koshort In Seoul Limited Edition

Clio has launched their two most alerting palettes containing shades of glitter, shimmer, and matte, giving a complete eye makeup look for daily wear. These eye shadow palettes, Lazy Soft Paws and Napping Cheese come in cute cat-themed packaging, while some of its powders are embedded in adorable-looking cat paw motifs. The brush has dual-ended support.

These two palettes by CLIO, come with easily applicable powders on the eyelid for a clump-free finish. The duo products are available for $21.36 with up to 20% off (official retail price of $26.70) on the YesStyle Summer Sale.

3) 3CE - Cloud Lip Tint - 15 Colors

The cloud lip tints by 3CE come in a reasonable amount of bright colors, which will excite you to purchase all 3CE products. This cloud lip tint texture spreads smoothly and ideally on the lip's surface to make a long-lasting effect on the lips without smearing. It comes in 15 shades of vivid MLBB colors for gorgeous lip makeup. These tints can also be used on cheeks for a natural pigmented glow.

The 3CE cloud lip tints give the lips a silky soft feeling leaving a matte-look finish. The product is available for $13.36 with up to 20% off (official retail price of $16.70) on the YesStyle Summer Sale.

4) Romand Tint Bare Juicy Series - 4 Colors

Romand's lip series was first introduced in 2021, as these tints were inspired by fruity, juicy colors and nude tones, which were popular in cosmetic styles that emphasized natural and healthy-looking makeup. These long-lasting lipstick stains are formulated in a high-shine glossy finish that lasts on lips throughout the day.

The Romand Tint Bare Juicy Series comes in 4 fruity shades that are easily blendable and present a good color intensity. The product is available for $ 6.90 with up to 25% off (official retail price of $9.20) on the YesStyle Summer Sale.

5) Thank you Farmer - Be Beautiful Luminous CC Cream

As Korean skincare is best known worldwide, one such brand to make it all even better is Thank You Farmer's luminous cc cream. The product contains natural compounds that instantly improve the skin's brightness, removing dirt and impurities and repairing the skin by fading away the fine lines. It can also be layered under your favorite foundation for more coverage.

The beautiful luminous CC Cream by Thank You Farmer contains SPF30 PA++, which is suitable for all skin types. It is available for $27.20 at a discount of 20% (official retail price of $34.00) on the YesStyle Summer Sale.

Visit Yesstyle website to avail these beauty product deals, which will run from the 13th of July, with up to 50% off on all the latest makeup series.