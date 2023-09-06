Top 5 cosmetics brand in USA in 2023

Cosmetics brands are one of the most competitive and ever-changing industries in the beauty world. Cosmetics brands each year emerge as brand new and old ones disappear in thin air. That is why predicting which cosmetics brand would stay on the top, beat all the latest trends and buzz, and be successful in the future could be very difficult. Having a good marketing strategy and understanding consumer preferences and changing trends is a must for such Cosmetics brands.

Cosmetics brands are at the most emerging state in the United States for 2023 and continue to do so as well. As consumers become more conscious and aware of their appearance and desire, Cosmetics brands are following these beauty trends to accommodate and adapt themselves to it as well.

Listed below are some of the top 5 most iconic cosmetics brands from Pat McGrath Labs to Estée Lauder, that have beaten all the areas to stay number one in the USA in 2023.

NYX Professional Makeup to Maybelline New York: 5 Most Well-Kown Emerging Cosmetics Brands in USA 2023

1) Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder is a well-established multinational company that was first founded in the year 1964. Estée Lauder and her husband Joseph Lauder, founded this company together. This American brand known for its vast manufacturing and distribution worldwide, gained its highest recognition in the international market for its high-quality beauty products.

A total of 25,000 employees work for Estée Lauder. For its fiscal year, the firm reported net sales of $15.91 billion a 10% decrease from the previous year.

2) Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs was founded in 2016 by a legendary makeup artist and has gained tremendous profit since its launch. The brand is a makeup brand loved by celebrities that specializes in high-class luxurious lipsticks, foundations, eyeshadow palettes, mascara products, and many more. Their best-selling product is a limited edition "Lust 004" eyeshadow palette kit.

The company has over 600 employees worldwide and projected an estimated revenue sales of up to $1.2 billion last year. Every season, Pat McGrath Labs surpasses expectations with cosmetic innovation.

3) Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York, an American cosmetics beauty brand founded in 1915, is one of the world’s largest makeup companies. The company sells its beauty products in a wide variety of ranges, from cosmetics to skincare to haircare and much more. To ensure the health conditions of their customers are stable, Maybelline goes for clean, vegan, and natural ingredients. The company believes in serving the users with adaptive marketing techniques that would help them better understand its audience's preferences and needs.

For this year's revenue sales, the brand has managed to bring up to $2.6 billion.

4) Nars

NARS Cosmetics, a beauty brand known for its innovative makeup collections, serves as a top pioneer brand in the USA. The company was founded in 1994 and headquarted in New York City. One of their best-selling products is the Radiant Creamy Concealer, which has brought them big sales since its launch.

At its US and French facilities, NARS employs 2,500 skilled workers. The company's estimated sales for this year have been projected to be $3.8 billion. The company’s mission is to serve good quality products and celebrate individuality and diversity.

5) NYX Professional Makeup

NYX Professional Makeup is a cosmetics brand founded in 1999. The company is well-known for its fastest-growing cosmetics line in the world. Nyx Professional Makeup offers a wide range of beauty products and many other beauty essentials. It provides celebrity makeup services to some of the most recognizable ones present in the industry.

The company also has over 1000 people in their firms worldwide. The brand makes sure to use the finest and cleanest ingredients to ensure that it is safe and effective for all its customers. The company's estimated sales projected revenue is $55.8 million in 2023.

Cosmetics brands in the USA for 2023 are marked by fierce competition and rapid innovation. It is further demonstrated by these five iconic cosmetics lines, from Estée Lauder to NYX Professional Makeup, how adaptable it is to changing consumer preferences and beauty trends.

In the future, substantial success could be achieved by embracing diversity. As the beauty industry continues to evolve, these brands are poised to thrive.