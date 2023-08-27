Where to get NARS Cosmetics Powermatte High-Intensity Long-Lasting Lip Pencil? Release date, price, shades, and more details explored

NARS Cosmetics recently announced the latest addition to its Powermatte family, the Powermatte High-Intensity Long-Lasting Lip Pencil. The lip product comes with the promise of a flawless matte finish with a one-swipe color payoff that will last all day long.

The beauty brand's Powermatte range already consists of Powermatte Lipstick and Powermatte Lip Pigment, with the lip pigment having been awarded the Allure Best of Beauty Award 2021. The entire range is well-known for its highly pigmented products, which are long-lasting and comfortable to wear over longer periods.

The lip liner has been formulated to provide the same benefits as the rest of the products from the Powermatte line, providing a bold wash of color to the lips that will last for up to 12 hours. The beauty brand will be offering the lip pencil in ten different shades, so there is something for everyone regardless of the lip makeup look they are going for.

Powermatte High-Intensity Long-Lasting Lip Pencil will be available on the Sephora website starting September 1, 2023, retailing for $30 each. Along with that, it will also be available for the same price on the NARS Cosmetics website starting September 2, 2023.

NARS Cosmetics Powermatte High-Intensity Lip Pencil will be available in 10 gorgeous shades, ranging from striking reds to nude lip shades

Powermatte High-Intensity Long-Lasting Lip Pencil (Image via Sephora)

NARS Cosmetics is best known for its Orgasm Blush, which made waves in the beauty industry when it was first launched. However, its Powermatte range is equally good as the lip pigment from the same range has won the Allure Best of Beauty Award.

While the lipstick and lip pigment can help one fill their lips, the lip liner provides the precision that is needed to create crisp lines and add definition. Powermatte High-Intensity Lip Pencil has a bold color pay-off with a beautiful matte finish that comes with the promise of lasting for up to 12 hours.

Available in an innovative cream-to-matte formula, NARS Cosmetics will be offering the lip pencil in 10 different shades.

Kiss Me Deadly is an orangish red shade that provides a vibrant wash of color and is perfect for a bold lip makeup look.

is an orangish red shade that provides a vibrant wash of color and is perfect for a bold lip makeup look. Dragon Girl has been described as a "siren red" by the beauty brand and would be best suited for the classic red lip look.

has been described as a "siren red" by the beauty brand and would be best suited for the classic red lip look. Take Me Home has a beautiful rosy hue to it that would be best for a summery makeup look.

has a beautiful rosy hue to it that would be best for a summery makeup look. Dolce Vita is a dusty rose tint and a darker variant of Take Me Home.

is a dusty rose tint and a darker variant of Take Me Home. American Woman is a pretty chestnut rose shade that would be perfect for a nude lip makeup look.

is a pretty chestnut rose shade that would be perfect for a nude lip makeup look. Walkyrie is a unique burnt coral red that would be best suited for a fall makeup look.

is a unique burnt coral red that would be best suited for a fall makeup look. Bohemian Rhapsody has an auburn brown tint to it that will also work well for a fall makeup look.

has an auburn brown tint to it that will also work well for a fall makeup look. Endless Love is a deep maple red hue that is more muted compared to the rest of the reds available under the lip pencil's shade range.

is a deep maple red hue that is more muted compared to the rest of the reds available under the lip pencil's shade range. Born To Be Wild is a beautiful brick red that offers a bold wash of red without looking as bright as Kiss Me Deadly or Cruella.

is a beautiful brick red that offers a bold wash of red without looking as bright as Kiss Me Deadly or Cruella. Cruella is another stunning shade for a classic red lip, which comes in a true red shade.

NARS Cosmetics' new lip pencil has a transfer-proof formula that doesn't bleed or budge throughout the day. It uses the beauty brand's unique Power Pigment Complex to deeply saturate the lips with an intense wash of color, gliding effortlessly to avoid any tugging or pulling during application.

Powermatte High-Intensity Lip Pencil is already listed on the NARS Cosmetics and Sephora website, and one can sign up to be notified on the website of their choice.

While the lip liner will be available on Sephora's website starting September 1, it will only be available for purchase on NARS Cosmetics website starting September 2, 2023.