Where to get the new shades of Haus Labs Le Monster Lip Crayon? Price, shades and more explored

Haus Labs Le Monster Lip Crayon is finally available in beautiful neutral mattes

Haus Labs has launched their bestselling Le Monster Lip Crayon in four new gorgeous shades and they are just what one needs for a nude lip makeup look. The beauty brand launched the lip product's new neutral hues on April 24, 2023. The shades are not only beautiful but are also perfect for a natural makeup look.

Maple Matte is a warm peachy brown color.

Mahogany Matte gives a rich plum brown tint.

Blush Matte has a beautiful light pinkish-brown hue to it.

Honey Matte comes in a nice light peachy brown shade.

The neutral shades come in a soft matte finish that is comfortable to wear over long periods. The creamy formula effortlessly glides over the lips and gives a gorgeous color payoff in one swipe. The high-impact lip crayon leaves the lips feeling moisturized for up to 12 hours.

The fine tip of the crayon allows you to line your lips precisely before proceeding to fill them in. It is a long-lasting formula that even Lady Gaga uses for her red-carpet appearances, as it lasts all day.

Haus Labs Le Monster Lip Crayon uses the unique HausTech Powered Innovation, which uses the goodness of mango seed oil and ceramides. Mango seed oil is highly nourishing and provides deep moisturization to the lips.

Ceramides help repair the skin barrier and maintain natural moisture levels to provide one with healthy-looking lips.

The lip crayon is also infused with the goodness of lip-boosting peptides to provide the lips with natural volume and vitamin E to smoothen out the fine lines. The hyaluronic filling spheres work together with the peptides to give one plumper-looking lip.

Haus Labs Le Monster Lip Crayon gives a smooth and even application of color that is extremely lightweight and nourishing. The lip crayon doesn't feather and sits comfortably on the lips for fabulous-looking lips all day long.

One can get the new shades from the brand's website at $22. They are also available on Sephora's website, and about 500+ Sephora stores. They can also be expected at Walmart soon, as they carry the older shades of Haus Labs Le Monster Lip Crayon.

