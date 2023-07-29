When was Pat McGrath established? Everything to know about the brand as it debuts at Ulta Beauty

Pat McGrath, a modern-day makeup artist, worked with runway models, celebrities, and artists for decades. Finally, in 2015, Pat McGrath launched her beauty product, her first eyeshadow-Gold 001, which sold out in under 60 seconds and became an iconic shade globally.

Created by Pat herself, Pat McGrath Labs has taken over the beauty industry. With tons of celebrity clients and fans, from Olivia Wilde to Paris Hilton to Blake Lively and so many more, the label is known as the Mother-queen of luxury cosmetics. Recently on July 26, 2023, McGrath Labs officially announced to debut its retail in Ulta Beauty.

Pat McGrath Labs has been distributed in Sephora and Bluemercury. It has been decided that the brand's bestsellers will be introduced in Ulta Beauty by the end of July, and the full brand assortment online up till September. The brand's sales hovered in 2018 around $60 million at retail. Thierry Maman, the brand's global managing director, said in an interview with WWD,

"We are experiencing high double-digit growth; the brand thrives in all key markets, especially China. The Divine Skin Legendary Colour Balm Collection is a huge hit and has driven brand awareness to new heights."

With headquarters situated in NY, United States, the brand has finally decided to be in Ulta Beauty's luxury concept of top 200 brands and expand itself with more national customers being only distributed among selected regions.

Pat McGrath Labs partners with Ulta Beauty to meet the Rising Demand for Luxury Cosmetics

Following a provocative approach to the makeup line and being relevant in all the fashion circuits, Pat McGrath Labs found growth of a new wave of customers towards their brand. One of their best-selling products, the new balms, brought in many new customers and increased sales of their essential cosmetics, including the more expensive Mothership palettes and Sublime Skin foundation.

Pat was behind Doja Cat's viral, all-red, crystal makeup look for the Schiaparelli spring 2023 couture show in Paris. She even collaborated uniquely with Star Wars and Bridgerton. The qualitative research from Ulta Beauty showed that Gen- Z has a much higher intent to purchase luxury products than other generations.

Maria Salcedo, senior vice president of Ulta Beauty, told WWD in an interview that,

"We feel really good about how this is coming together for our guests, Chanel and Dior bring a very French look to the assortment, Hourglass is much more subdued, Natasha Denona has a cool look around the eye, and then you have this more exploratory assortment from Pat."

In an interview with WWD, Pat said that the first-quarter data from Circana showed results of their brand growing up to 24 percent.

Pat McGrath Labs' recent debut with Ulta Beauty on July 26, 2023, marks the brand's expansion in the beauty industry. By joining hands with Ulta Beauty, the brand will achieve access to a wider customer base and solidify its position as a prestigious makeup line. With the brand's bestsellers in Ulta Beauty stores by the end of July and the full assortment online by September, beauty fanatics will have even more convenient access to Pat McGrath Lab's creative and high-quality products.