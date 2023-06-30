Ulta Beauty Big Summer Beauty Sale 2023: 5 best hair care deals to avail

Ulta Beauty Big Summer Beauty Sale is finally here, and it is the perfect time to stock up on some of the best products in the beauty industry without burning a hole in your pocket. From shampoos to conditioners, the sale has lucrative offers on both drugstore and luxury products, so there is something for everyone at the Big Summer Beauty Sale!

If you had been eyeing a hair care product, but couldn't purchase it due to budget constraints, now is the best time to grab it from Ulta Beauty. The beauty retailing platform has an extensive range of skincare, makeup, and hair care products that are a must-have in one's summer vanity.

L'Oréal Paris, OLAPLEX, BondiBoost, and more: Hair care deals you must grab from the Ulta Beauty Big Summer Beauty Sale 2023

1) Virtue Full Conditioner

A conditioner that not only conditions the hair but also helps thicken your mane is key if you are struggling with limp hair that lacks volume. Virtue is a vegan brand, and their Full Conditioner helps with moisturizing the hair while retaining the volume, giving your hairstyles a fuller look.

This product comes infused with Alpha Keratin 60ku protein that increases the hair density, especially for individuals with fine hair. The conditioner's original retail price is $74, but it is currently retailing for $59.20 on the Ulta Beauty website.

2) Verb Ghost Shampoo

A common issue for individuals with fine hair is dealing with frizz, which the moringa oil infused shampoo aims to address. Verb Ghost Shampoo deeply cleanses the scalp, while ensuring the hair doesn't get weighed down.

The lightweight formula guarantees that there is no oil deposit, making sure the moringa oil softens and smoothens the hair without making it look dull and limp. The shampoo's original retail price is $44, but it is currently retailing for $35.20 on the Ulta Beauty website.

3) BondiBoost HG Shampoo

Yet another effective product for fine hair, BondiBoost's HG Shampoo is formulated while keeping aging hair in mind. HG Shampoo comes with the goodness of scalp-loving ingredients like aloe vera, peppermint, rosemary, and saw palmetto to help fight hair thinning.

The shampoo deeply cleanses to help remove any scalp build-up, which can clog up the hair follicles and result in hair loss, which leads to further thinning. The shampoo's original retail price is $29.95, and it is currently retailing for $23.96 on the Ulta Beauty website.

4) OLAPLEX No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

OLAPLEX is well-known in the hair care industry for their super effective products that have shown instant results for users. This shampoo uses OLAPLEX's patented Bond Building Technology, which ensures the scalp is deeply hydrated and the hair strands stay well-nourished for healthy looking hair.

OLAPLEX No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is great for all hair types, and helps with hair issues like split ends and breakage. The shampoo's original retail price is $96, but it is currently retailing for $76.80 on the Ulta Beauty website.

5) L'Oréal Paris Sulfate-Free Brass Toning Purple Shampoo

Purple shampoos are a must-have if one has bleached hair, as it helps prevent any yellowish or orange-ish tones from developing. The purple hue of the L'Oréal Paris shampoo helps neutralize yellow and orange undertones, which can ruin the entire look, especially if you have lighter hair color.

Since Brass Toning Purple Shampoo is specially formulated for color-treated hair, it is gentle on the hair strands to prevent further damage, and helps keeping them nice and moisturized. The shampoo's original retail price is $19.99. However, it is currently retailing for $15.99 on the Ulta Beauty website.

Ulta Beauty Big Summer Beauty Sale is the perfect opportunity to try out a new hair care product without breaking the bank. If you had plans to change up your hair care routine, now is the time to do so. The beauty retailer also has some amazing deals on jumbo packs, so one can use this opportunity to stock up on their favorite hair care products.

