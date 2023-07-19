Fans give mixed reaction to Kendall Jenner being chosen as the newest brand ambassador of L'Oréal Paris

L'Oréal Paris, a well-known beauty brand, has inspired women by making incredible beauty products. On July 18, 2023, they announced the well-known Kendall Jenner as their newest brand ambassador, through an Instagram post.

The brand reckoned this to be 'today's hot topic' as Kendall Jenner has joined them as their Global Brand Ambassador, and they view her as a powerful, successful, and talented female excited to cast her into the campaign. But this new campaign surprisingly had a mixed reaction from fans.

Some favored it, and someone said they were sick of watching her on screen. Kendall Jenner will start the brand's makeup campaign in September 2023.

L'Oréal Paris campaign received mixed reactions from fans (Image via Instagram/@lorealparis)

L'Oréal Paris's vision of bringing Kendall as their spokesperson is to capture her stylish media success and as a role model for her generation by giving her the title "She's Worth It."

But is it worth it to give her this title? L'Oréal Paris's fan-base reactions claimed she has never spoken about any critical issue for this generation and converted this campaign into a commercial supermarket brand. However, on the brighter side, her loyal fans did appreciate her in this campaign.

L'Oréal Paris received mixed reactions over their newest brand ambassador- Kendall Jenner

L'Oréal Paris is a top-notch beauty brand with a spirit of helping every woman and man embrace their inner beauty and sense of self-worth.

The brand is thrilled and excited to work alongside Kendall as their global brand ambassador, and she finds this opportunity to be her actual 'full-circle life moment.' In an interview with Vogue, Kendall happily stated that,

"I'm honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women, and to be able to say those iconic words, and I'm worth it,"

Kendall Jenner has been a part of a family filled with the most successful and robust women that tried to trail redefined success for the modern world.

She's an example of solidarity and sisterhood, and the brand decided to make her their leader in an innovative approach to the beauty world. Several netizens took to the comments section of @lorealparis's Instagram post to express their mixed emotions of admiration and hatred towards this initiative.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@lorealparis)

On July 18, 2023, L'Oréal Paris announced one of the most significant announcements inside the beauty industry with the means of all their social media handles about this campaign.

Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, the brand's global president, signifies Kendall as an embodiment of everything Gen-Z stands for nowadays. In a recent interview with WWD, Kendall shares her memories, recalling how as a kid, she would use the brand's shampoo.

She said,

"My mom has always been a source of inspiration for me in all aspects of life, and L'Oréal Paris is something she used while I was growing up, so I have her to thank for showing me the way. L'Oréal Paris is timeless and iconic. I try to always lean into the classics. 'I'm worth it' is all about understanding and knowing your worth, which I feel is so important, especially in today's day and age."

L'Oréal Paris, a French-based beauty brand, has tapped Kendall Jenner as its new global ambassador. Starting in September, the model will lead the brand's unique cosmetics collection partnerships with their long-wear lipstick from the "Infallible" franchise. Fan reactions turned out to be stunning for everyone, some acted in favor of it, and some were totally against it with zero support.