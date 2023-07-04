Chanel Barbiecore Codes Couleur line: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Chanel's newest launch on July 1, 2023, gives major "I'm a Barbie girl in the Barbie world" vibe. The Chanel Barbiecore Codes Couleur line is a limited edition makeup set that is designed in nine different color combinations, including mirror compacts, brush set, and nail files that match the fantasy world of Barbie. Moreover, the collection presents a unique phrase:

"Every Chanel color is a code."

In the codes couleur, the mirror compact and nail files sell similar colors as the nail paint sold out by the brand.

This line presents its newest range of vibrant hues colorways, creating a spark in the beauty market by being super chicky for all the ladies worldwide. These beauty products sell the best aesthetic Barbie World version to its people, showcasing bright, poppy, perfectly on-trend colors. Known as Chanel's Nail, artist Betina Goldstein shared her experience with the codes couleur collection on her Instagram account.

The codes couleur contains nine spotlit shades, which are not available on the official website in each of three accessories, i.e., a brush set containing dual-ended eyeshadow and fluid and powder brush worth $160, a compact mirror set worth $45, and a nail file for $30.

Chanel's Barbicore Limited Edition collection introduces its set of beauty tools

This French-based beauty brand is selling its beauty tools in many vibrant colors that are all in Barbie-like tints. The line features the cutest little leather makeup brush case, which is round and has a zipper around the top. Besides, it has a brush set that includes the N°110 blush, N°200 retractable dual-ended eyeshadow, alongside N°101 foundation 2-in-1 fluid. Moreover, the powder brushes has silky bristles on either end and is ideal for the perfect eyeshadow application.

The mirror compact comes in all nine colors, including "Immortelle till Fugueuse" (lilac deep blue). The same colors go for the case of glass nail files, gliding over the nails This particular summer collection launch has focused more on the entities of its variant color list. Over the years, the brand has always been known to generate shades such as Beige, Black, Gold, Red, and White and Dark Grey.

Following the product's release, beauty bloggers have come together to purchase of this product and shared their reviews with their audiences. The order in which the brand represents its codes couleur pastel shade colors are mentioned below as follows:

IMMORTELLE – A Lilac

BALLERINA – A Light Pink

OVNI – A Tangy Yellow

INCENDIAIRE – A Red Orange

PREMIÈRE DAME – A Bright Pink Coral

DIVA – A Fuchsia Pink

ROUGE NOIR – A Rouge Noir

CAVALIER SEUL – A Sage Green

FUGUEUSE – A Deep Blue

The company uses the statement because every color has a code so they could create these colors to be more contrast and distinct and establish relationships with a satu brightness. They elude all that is anecdotal, but it also shares some inspiring quotations the user lands, oficial days, on their official site.

“They are colors that do not hide. They are colors that reveal, that enhance. That makes contrasts more distinct.”

Margot Robbie spotted in Chanel vintage tweed jacket at Sydney airport (Image via splashnews)

Recently, Margot Robbie, known as the Chanel ambassador, was seen at the Sydney Airpot wearing a pink blazer jacket following the power of vintage Chanel's signature "tweed structure."

In 1995, Karl Lagerfeld's iconic Chanel spring collection gave the vibe of Barbie, which was whenen presenting the idea taken out by the official movie - The Barbie. The Barbiecore movement is still rocking to this date as Margot Robbie was spotted wearing the brand's outfits for her movie premiere Barbie.

Chanel Codes Codes Couleur line is officially sold out on the company's site, launching a brush set, mirror compact, and nail files for $45-160.

