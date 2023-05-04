Where to get Lights Lacquer Bienvenidos Summer Collection? Price, shades and more details explored

With summer quickly approaching, the Lights Lacquer Bienvenidos Summer Collection has everything one could need for their spring-summer manicures. From vibrant shades to tropical nail art tattoos, one could easily get a manicure at home with this handy collection.

The Lights Lacquer Bienvenidos Summer Collection products come in a range of $7-11. One can get their Bienvenidos Bundle for $58 and get all the nail shades while saving $8.

Along with that, the Bienvenidos Limited Edition Shipper consists of all the nail products as well as a summer postcard signed by their founder. All Lights Lacquer Bienvenidos products are available on the brand's website.

Lights Lacquer Bienvenidos Summer Collection has all your summer nail essentials sorted

The Lost in Paradise Nail Art Tattoos have everything that reminds one of a summer getaway. The nail art tattoos consist of exotic palm leaves, tropical flowers like hibiscus and birds of paradise, butterflies, parrots, pineapples, papayas, and many other things one can imagine to be part of their island getaway.

The nail art tattoos retail for $7 and are a limited edition product. So it would be best to grab them while the website still has them in stock.

The Lights Lacquer Bienvenidos Summer Collection features some gorgeous nail colors that are created in reminiscence of some of the world's most eclectic cities, according to Lights Lacquer. The collection features six vibrant shades that can make even a gloomy day feel exciting.

The Girl from Ipanema Jelly Polish is a beautiful pink shimmery shade that uses the hibiscus flower as its color inspiration. It contains rainbow glitter and gives the nails a translucent finish.

The Down in Kokomo Jelly Polish has a deep seafoam green hue to it that uses chunky pink glitter for a dazzling nail art. The glittery green shade will look perfect for a night out, especially when paired with glittery eyeshadow.

The rest of the shades are without any shimmer but come in vibrant tints to make them stand out.

Balou has a Caribbean water blue shade with translucent coverage.

Hide the Rum! comes in a bright tangerine orange with an opaque creme finish.

Coralcabana has a striking neon coral hue with an opaque creme finish but it dries down matte.

Tranquila y Tropical comes in a tropical leaf green tint with an opaque creme finish.

All nail shades retail for $11 per polish on the Lights Lacquer website.

What makes the Lights Lacquer Bienvenidos Summer Collection nail polishes different from others is their oval stemmed, rounded flat brush. It ensures one gets an even, smooth application and effortlessly shapes itself to fit different-sized nail beds.

The nail paints have a great color pay-off and with one swipe one can get even coverage. Along with that, the polish formula is long-lasting and chip-resistant, ensuring your nail art lasts throughout your vacation and requires next to no touch-ups.

The brand's website offers many different bundles that one can opt for. You can grab the entire Lights Lacquer Bienvenidos Summer Collection by opting for the Bienvenidos Limited Edition Shipper. It consists of all six nail polishes and nail art tattoos, along with a limited edition summer postcard. It retails for $73 and is a limited-time offer.

One can also go for their Bienvenidos Bundle that is currently on sale. It consists of all six nail paints and you can save $8 by going for this bundle instead of purchasing them separately. The bundle retails for $58 on the brand's website.

There are two other bundles in the Lights Lacquer Bienvenidos Summer Collection, where the brand has divided the nail polishes into Jelly and Cream polish bundles. The On Island Time Bundle consists of all the Jelly Polishes and the Como La Flor Bundle comes with all the Cream Polishes.

Both bundles are on sale and are currently retailing for $29, where one gets to save $4.

