How to remove acrylic nails safely at home under 10 minutes?

Acrylic nails are not only great for trying out new nail trends but are also less damaging to the nails in the long run when compared to gel manicures.

One can easily get them professionally removed by a nail technician, but sometimes that is just not an option. A trip to the salon is the last thing on someone's mind when they're pressed for time. Hence, it is always useful to know how to securely remove them from your home.

Although acrylic nails are long-lasting, they are equally hard to remove when one doesn't know the right way to go about it. Ripping them off is out of the question, as that can severely damage the nail bed. So here's how one can remove their acrylic nails at home without any damage.

How to remove acrylic nails at home?

Removing acrylic nails at home is quite simple if one has the right products. The removal of gel nails and acrylic nails is quite similar. Though one needs to be patient and go slow, especially when trying it for the first time.

An acetone or nail polish remover is essential for this method to work. After soaking some cotton in acetone or nail polish remover, one needs to apply them to the nails.

After covering them with aluminum foil, one can go about their day and leave them stewing in the foil. The acrylic bond can be loosened with the use of acetone, making removal by scraping much simpler.

Ensure to follow up the removal with nail care to ensure healthy nails and cuticles. Use oil, nail cream, or petroleum jelly to help moisturize the cuticles. It will also provide shine to the nails and help keep them nourished.

Products you will need to remove acrylics

Nail clippers

Nail file

Acetone

Cotton

Aluminum foils

Cuticle pusher

Cuticle oil

Steps to safely remove acrylic nails at home

The first step to removing acrylic nails safely is to gently clip away all the excess. Cutting them close to one's real nails ensures that removal doesn't result in any nail breakage or injury.

After that, go in with the nail file to buff away the top layer of the nails. Removing the top layer helps with easier removal as it makes it easier for the acetone to break down the acrylics.

After buffing away the top layer, one needs to dip their nails in an acetone or nail polish remover. This step is crucial, as without it, removing acrylic nails is next to impossible.

The easiest way to get this done is by soaking a cotton ball or cotton pad in the acetone and placing it on the nails. After doing so, one will need to cover them with aluminum foil. This ensures the acetone does not evaporate and works its magic on the acrylics.

Another way to go about this step is to dip the fingers in a tray or bowl containing acetone. However, one will need a significant amount of acetone for this, as topping up is necessary since it is a volatile liquid.

After soaking it for about five minutes, unwrap the foil and use a cuticle pusher to gently scrape away the softened acrylics. Do not apply too much pressure and go about it slowly.

Repeat the soaking or dipping steps again to melt away the remnants. Then push away the remaining acrylics. File away till the nails are smooth and the acrylic nails are completely off.

Follow up with cuticle oil. You can also use nail cream. Acetone can be drying for the skin, so ensure the fingers are well-moisturized. A hydrating hand cream will ensure the fingers are soft and moisturized.

