5 trendy nail colors that are perfect for Summer 2023

Summer is finally here, and it is time to bring out the brightly colored outfits and switch out one's nail colors from neutrals to a bright pop of color. With the upcoming beach vacations and pool parties, having some of the trendiest nail colors handy is a must.

While yellow is a classic choice when one is on the lookout for nail inspiration for the hotter months, there are other gorgeous shades that will look just as great with your summer wardrobe.

Red, pink and green: Nail colors that are apt for Summer 2023

1) Orange

If you are on the lookout for something just as bright as yellow, then orange is the way to go. A bright orange nail color is energizing and perfect for a tropical getaway, which you can pair with colorful beachwear and summer dresses alike.

Orange is just as much of a spring-summer shade as yellow, reminiscent of the bright flowers of spring and colorful fruits of summer. If you would like to dial it down this summer, you can opt for pastel orange instead, which will add a pop of color to the nails without drawing away all the attention from your outfit.

2) Pink

With Barbie-core being the spring-summer trend for 2023, one can expect to see lots of pink hues throughout the summer season. To mark the arrival of the upcoming Barbie movie, many fans are expected to go for Barbie-inspired nail art this summer.

You can incorporate bright pink nail color into your nail art or wear it on its own, as the shade is dazzling enough to make a statement regardless of how one wears it. Additionally, you can also opt for a bright Barbie pink or a deeper hue that is inspired by spring blossoms, as both shades are perfect for the summer.

3) Green

Green is an unconventional nail color, but it has recently become popular. The idea is to choose the brightest green possible, which will add a flash of color to your nails while also complementing your vividly colored attire.

Bright green is a great shade to pair with tropical foliage-themed outfits, especially swimsuits and summer dresses. The shade pairs well with bright outfits, making it one of the top choices for nail enthusiasts this summer.

4) Red

A bright red nail is a classic and looks perfect all year round. Whether one has an evening party or a brunch date, this nail color helps elevate your outfit while also adding a touch of class to the overall look.

One can experiment with different hues of red to find the shade that best suits their outfit for the day. Whether it be a bright red or an energizing orangish red, the shades will look perfect with your summer outfits.

5) Silver

If brightly colored nails are not your cup of tea, silver is a popular choice this summer. The shade is not necessarily summery, but it is the perfect hue for music festivals and parties.

Silver nails are especially appropriate for formal settings since brightly colored nails can detract from the overall look of the evening. If you have an event that calls for an evening gown, silver nail paint will save the day, elevating the entire look.

If you like doing your own nails at home, these nail colors are a few of the shades you can try out this summer. They are bright and fun, and even a single coat of these nail paints can uplift one's mood. The bright colors are perfect if you want to skip the nail art and keep it simple for the summer.

Poll : 0 votes