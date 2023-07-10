What is the viral "Latte Makeup"? 5 beauty products to achieve the TikTok trend look

The beauty industry is constantly abuzz with new trends, with summer's "Viral TikTok Latte Makeup" trend being the most recent. The said look has generated over 20.6 million views on the app.

Rachel Rigler is credited with popularizing this visually appealing trend after she posted a video on TikTok on June 22. In the video, she showcases her preferred bronzed looks, which primarily feature neutral tones.

The viral "Latte Makeup" trend combines warm colors, reminiscent of a latte, with creamy brown shades to create a visually appealing frothy texture.

Famous makeup artist Mary Philips was spotted giving this look a shot on Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Similarly, Tanielle Jai posted a tutorial on her Tik Tok channel, explaining how to get her "Latte Makeup" look.

The unique and famous look of 2018 has suddenly emerged, seemingly out of nowhere. To successfully recreate the popular TikTok Latte makeup look as a beginner, it is advisable to consider the essential items listed below.

By incorporating these accessible beauty products into your routine, you can effortlessly achieve the viral beauty look in a shorter amount of time.

5 must-have products to achieve Latte Makeup - The prettiest trend on TikTok:

1) Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation

The "Latte Makeup" trend is characterized by a warm, golden hour-inspired color palette. This look focuses on using various shades of brown, including eyeshadows and eye pencils, along with contouring techniques.

Using a high-quality tinted foundation can serve as the initial step in achieving this particular aesthetic. Armani Beauty's Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free foundation is a recommended choice for achieving a flawless base with a tinted finish, ideal for creating a natural "Latte Makeup" look.

Armani Beauty's Foundation in the shade tan-olive offers medium coverage that can be built up as desired. It provides a luminous and silky-smooth appearance, resulting in a matte finish.

The product is available for purchase on Sephora for $69.

2) MAKEUP BY MARIO "SoftSculpt" Bronzer Stick

The effectiveness of the "Latte Makeup" look is contingent upon the inclusion of a bronzer in one's makeup routine.

Applying bronzer that is one to two shades darker than your natural skin tone is a good rule of thumb for achieving the latte makeup look. When picking out a bronzer shade, it's important to take into account the undertone of your skin so that it blends in as seamlessly as possible.

The bronzer from Makeup by Mario is ideal for heavy contouring, which is essential for achieving this particular look. It is a dark shade with a natural matte finish. The shade has a slightly warm tone, which can enhance your appearance by creating a bold and golden brown look.

The product is available at Sephora for $30.

3) Kosas Revealer Brightening Concealer

This viral "Latte Makeup" usually focuses on the latte's brownish appearance.

Therefore, using a concealer can effectively enhance and tone down the warm, golden-brown appearance. The Kosas Concealer is a creaseless and super creamy concealer that provides medium coverage and a brightening effect. It serves as a buildable base for your desired look.

Kosas concealer comes in a medium shade with golden undertones.

The product is available for purchase on Sephora for $30.

4) MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette

The "Latte Makeup" look places emphasis on enhancing the eyes. To achieve a smokier look, begin by applying a base layer of eyeshadow and gradually intensify the color on each eye.

The Makeup by Mario Master Mattes eyeshadow palette offers a versatile range of options to create a striking smokey eye look. The timeless palette features a range of human skin tones, ranging from light to dark. The formula of this palette is featherlight and creamy, providing a comfortable feel on the skin. It offers medium coverage that can be built up and blended easily.

The Universal Must-Have Palette by Mario is a versatile collection of shades that includes both dramatic and natural options. The colors are highly pigmented and are known for their lack of fallout.

The product is available for $50 on Sephora.

5) Glossier Haloscope Balm Dewy Highlighter Stick

The last step in achieving the chicky, bronzy "Latte Makeup" look is to focus on applying highlighter. This will enhance and elevate your overall appearance. Highlighters can be a great addition to achieve a polished appearance, especially when applied sparingly on the base area.

Glossier's dewy highlighter offers a unique combination of shimmer and glow, making it a versatile two-in-one product.

The product features crystal extracts that provide a long-lasting glow without a glittery effect. It also includes a solid, oil-based inner core enriched with vitamins, which effortlessly glides over the skin to deliver hydration and achieve a dewy finish.

This product is available for $22.

The viral "Latte Makeup" trend showcases a strong appreciation for nude-tone makeup. The focus of this look is to achieve a natural "sunkissed" appearance, with an emphasis on skin tone and a smoky eye to draw attention.

The following is a compilation of essential products that can help in creating the captivating "Latte Makeup" appearance quickly. These items are priced between $30 and $70 and can be conveniently purchased from Sephora.

