Where to get Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Liquid Glow Bronzer? Price, formula and more explored

When one thinks luxury, Armani is one of the few brands that are definitely a part of the list, and the beauty brand recently launched Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Liquid Glow Bronzer.

Armani Beauty has some gorgeous products under their name and the bronzer is a new addition to their Luminous Silk line. The common feature of all Luminous Silk products is the lightweight feeling they leave behind.

The Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Liquid Glow Bronzer retails for $48 on the brand's website. The liquid bronzer is also available on the Nordstrom website for the same price.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Liquid Glow Bronzer is a super lightweight liquid bronzer

Armani Beauty launched the newest product in their Luminous Silk line and it is a gorgeous liquid bronzer that promises a flawless glow. The bronzer has a serum-like formula that glides on the skin effortlessly.

The product gives the skin a natural 'glowing from within' look and comes with SPF 15 sun protection. It is a multi-use bronzer that can be used over or under your makeup, giving the skin a stunning sun-kissed radiance.

The Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Liquid Glow Bronzer is made to provide a warm, golden finish and uses finely milled shimmer particles for the same. The liquid bronzer has a serum-like formula, making it super easy to blend with whatever tool you have handy. So even if one is missing a brush or sponge, this bronzer will blend in perfectly with just the fingertips.

The best part about this liquid bronzer is one can mix this in with their moisturizer for a sun-kissed look all over the face. Without a doubt, it can also be used in targeted areas for a sculpted, snatched look. The product blends in seamlessly and helps define the facial features without leaving behind any harsh lines.

Although the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Liquid Glow Bronzer has a serum-like consistency, the formula is pretty long-lasting and will last all day for a bronzed-up look. If you are not a fan of sculpting or contouring, this product might be the one for you as it will softly sculpt the face without leaving behind any harsh shadows.

The beauty brand recommends shaking the product well before using it. For an even glowy base, one can mix about one to two drops of the liquid bronzer into their skincare products (moisturizer, sunscreen, or even primer). Spread it evenly all over the face and neck and leave it at that for a no-makeup makeup look.

For a soft sculpt, you will need to take about one to two bronzers on the back of your hand and apply it to where you would usually contour. You can either use a brush or a damp sponge to apply the bronzer. A damp sponge tends to give a more seamless finish compared to brushes, so if you want a more natural sculpt, go for a beauty blender or makeup sponges.

The Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Liquid Glow Bronzer is available in three different shades: Light, Medium and Deep. Although the shade range might not be extensive, the product beautifully blends into the skin to give a gorgeous glow. One can grab the product from the Armani Beauty and Nordstrom website at $48.

