Where to get Tarte Shape Tape Radiant Medium Coverage Concealer? Price, formulation and more explored

The Tarte Shape Tape Radiant Medium Coverage Concealer is an extension of the beauty brand's bestselling Shape Tape range. The makeup range already has a great selection of lightweight products, but this concealer gives one a radiance like never before.

According to Allure, the medium coverage product has been in development for three whole years, with the beauty brand finally launching the product on April 26, 2023. The concealer plays into the current trend of "your skin but better" and provides very light coverage, hiding the imperfections one wants to hide and letting the natural skin shine through.

The Tarte Shape Tape Radiant Medium Coverage Concealer is available on the Tarte Cosmetics website for $31. It has an extensive and inclusive shade range, which the beauty brand is well-known for.

Tarte Shape Tape Radiant Medium Coverage Concealer has an ultra-lightweight formula

Tarte Shape Tape Radiant Medium Coverage Concealer is a lightweight product that is meant to give one a healthy, radiant glow. The ultra-lightweight formula does not get cakey after wearing the concealer for longer periods, thus giving a flawless finish to the skin. The concealer uses skin-loving ingredients to leave the skin better than it was before.

With the recent trend of embracing one's freckles, Tarte formulated this concealer specifically to cater to individuals who want their freckles to show through their makeup. This concealer is perfect for a 'no-makeup' makeup look and leaves the skin with a healthy glow.

The formula glides smoothly on the skin and is effortless to blend in. It is deeply hydrating and crease-proof, making it perfect for all-day wear. Lightweight makeup products tend not to be waterproof, but Tarte's new concealer is waterproof in nature, so one can even wear it to the beach or a pool party.

Tarte Shape Tape Radiant Medium Coverage Concealer (Image via Tarte)

The Tarte Shape Tape Radiant Medium Coverage Concealer is infused with the goodness of seaberry seed oil and fruit oil for deep hydration. Seaberry also has anti-aging and anti-inflammatory benefits, leaving the skin smooth and plump. It also uses licorice root extracts to have a brightening effect on the skin, helping with the appearance of dark circles.

The formula uses hyaluronic acid and prickly pear extracts for intense hydration and moisturization. Along with that, it comes with the goodness of ginseng and green tea to soothe any skin irritation and help with the appearance of redness. Vegan collagen and squalane lend the Tarte concealer with anti-aging properties, reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

For skin coverage, the product uses mineral pigments, which soften and soothe the skin. The formula comes with the goodness of diamond powder to provide the skin with a blurring effect, helping with the appearance of imperfections and skin texture. It helps the undereye area look smoother, leaving it with a beautiful glow.

The Tarte Shape Tape Radiant Medium Coverage Concealer comes in 37 different shades and retails for $31. As of now, it is only available on the Tarte Cosmetics website. However, one can expect to see this concealer on other reputed platforms like Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Target, and Walmart, as they carry the rest of the Shape Tape range as well.

