5 effortless MAMAMOO Wheein makeup looks that are a must try

MAMAMOO's Wheein loves experimenting with different makeup looks, ranging from peppy styles to those best suited for music festivals. While she may opt for a toned down look on her off-days, the singer tends to play around with her makeup for magazine covers and stage performances quite frequently.

Wheein has sported some stunning looks for her music videos as well, opting for bold makeup that highlights her beautiful facial features. Along with that, the singer can often be spotted with brightly stained lips and dewy, glass-like skin.

MAMAMOO Wheein has the perfect makeup looks for all occassions

1) Minimal everyday look with bright red lips

Wheein often rocks a minimal makeup look on her off-days, which is perfect for an everyday look. She frequently opts for a minimal base with next-to-no blush. The matte base makes the look perfect for the impending summer season, as it promises to be more long-lasting in comparison to a dewy base.

For this makeup look, the idol went with a bright red lip with a sheer coverage to keep the look more natural and not as bold. She blended out the outer corners to give it a soft focus, which is more suited for a daytime look. The singer went with a thin winged liner that she further elevated by lining her lower lash line with dark eyeshadow, which helped highlight her eyes well.

2) Subtle smokey eye with berry lips

Wheein often sports a smokey eye, opting for subtle tones for her daily looks and reserving bolder looks for her music videos.

This look had a slight "vamp look" feel to it, as she paired the smokey eye with a berry-toned lip for a darker makeup look. The singer opted for a flawless matte base to accentuate the darker elements even further, which created a stark contrast that added intrigue to the entire look.

Wheein paired the subtle smokey eyes with a straight wing that made her eyes look sharper than usual. She blended out her berry lip shade to make it look more natural and lived-in, and elevated it further by using a similar shade on her cheeks for the blush.

3) Chunky glitter eye makeup with bright lips

Wheein has often experimented with chunky glitter and shimmery eyeshadow shades for her makeup looks. The fairy-core look makes use of light peachy shades and chunky glitter to secure a dreamy feel. Along with that, peachy lips and light cheek shade also make it a great makeup look for summertime.

For this look, the MAMAMOO member paired her usual matte base makeup with peachy blusher to bring some color to her face. She went with a bright peachy shade for her lips as well, and blended it out to prevent it from looking too harsh.

For her eyes, the idol applied a light shimmery shade all over her lids and paired it with a faint winged liner. For the finishing touch, she incorporated chunky glitter all over her upper lid, which added a dreamy touch to the makeup.

4) Glitter everywhere with a dewy base

If one is looking for music-festival worthy makeup ideas for the summer season, this look by Wheein promises to be absolutely perfect. The makeup look is super easy to recreate and requires a healthy dose of body glitter, so one should keep that handy before trying out this look.

The MAMAMOO member went with a dewy base for this makeup look, as she used highlighter around the highpoints of her face. She used body glitter instead of a blusher and eyeshadow, which gave her cheeks and eyelids a dazzling look. To finish the look, she went with a glossy pink lip shade that added some shine to her lips, making them look healthy and plump as well.

5) Bold eyeliner look with rosy pink lips

This look by Wheein was all about contrast, whether it be her hair or her outfit. For her makeup, the singer went with a dark eye makeup, which she paired with a subtle lip and cheek makeup.

She opted for her signature matte base makeup and topped it up with some blush to bring back some color to her cheeks. For her lips, she went with a beautiful rose pink lip shade and blended it out for a soft focus look. Meanwhile, for her eyes, the singer opted for a thick, bold cat eye look with a long wing that brought drama to the otherwise subtle look.

MAMAMOO's Wheein loves playing around with different makeup looks for her music videos and stage performances to keep it interesting. In her MVs especially, she can be spotted rocking some of her edgiest looks. For an everyday look, her off-day makeup tricks are absolutely perfect, as they are easy to recreate and effortless to maintain.

