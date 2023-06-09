5 popular MAMAMOO Wheein hairstyles that fan must try this summer

MAMAMOO's Wheein has some of the most casually chic outfits, which she tends to pair with gorgeous hairstyles. The K-pop idol has beautiful hip-length hair that she often leaves open on her off days. However, she also loves to experiment with buns, playing around with different updos to keep her hairstyles interesting.

Wheein has one of the best street-style fashion among her fellow girl group members, often opting for a relaxed look with baggy tops and loose pants. Her hairstyles reflect the same, as she tends to go for effortless hairdos that are easy to whip up in minutes.

MAMAMOO Wheein loves to experiment with updos to keep it casual yet stylish

1) Loose bun with tons of face-framing fringes

Buns are one of the best hairstyles for the summer season, especially when one has long hair. Wheein's casual, loose bun is perfect for an everyday look, when one wants to keep it simple yet stylish. The singer brings in layers by incorporating face-framing fringes and locks, which add intrigue to the entire look.

In the above embed, the singer tied her hair loose enough to have a few locks sticking out of her bun. Along with that, she went heavy on the fringes and face-framing locks, elevating the casual look and making it look more lived-in.

2) Sleeked back top knot

Sleeked-back looks are a crowd favorite for hot and humid days, as they ensure all the hair stays nicely tucked away. Top knots are super easy to recreate and can be paired with many outfits, making them the perfect hairstyle for the hotter months.

As per her Instagram post, Wheein went with a no-fuss updo, bunching up all her hair at the crown of her head and securing it with a squiggly hairtie. One can even use fun accessories and scrunchies to liven up the hairstyle if they would like.

3) Low ponytail with face-framing fringes

Low ponytails are one of the easiest hairstyles to execute, requiring next to no time to create. Wheein incorporated face-framing fringes into the hairdo to add some intrigue to the otherwise plain hairstyle.

To achieve this look, simply tie the hair at the nape using a hairtie. For a seamless look, take a lock of hair and wrap it around the hairtie, which will elevate the entire look. As seen in the picture, the face-framing fringes beautifully frame the MAMAMOO member's face and highlight her facial features.

4) Pigtail braids

Braids are easy to maintain and easy to achieve if one knows how to braid their hair. Pigtail braids are adorable and can be made edgy, depending on the outfit. Here, Wheein went with simple braids, which is perfect for an everyday look.

For the MAMAMOO member's look, one must part their hair down the middle and then weave each section into a braid. Wheein added a cap as the finishing touch, which can be perfect for a hot summer day since it will protect one's face from the harsh sun rays.

5) Low space buns

Space buns are edgy and chic, but Wheein adds a twist to the look and opts for low space buns instead. Low space buns have a cuter look to them compared to the classic space buns, which she then topped off with a bucket hat to elevate the look.

After parting the hair down the middle, tie each section into a knot and secure them with hair ties. To make the look more summer-friendly, one can skip the bucket hat and instead opt for a cap or a wide-brimmed sun hat.

MAMAMOO's Wheein often makes use of hats and caps to add quirkiness to her hairstyles. Caps are especially great for the summer season, as they help shield one's face from the harsh rays of the sun. For a beach day, one can swap the cap with a wide-brimmed sun hat for the perfect spring-summer look.

