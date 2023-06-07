5 easy MAMAMOO Moonbyul hairstyles that are perfect for Summer 2023

MAMAMOO's Moonbyul is well-known in the K-pop industry for her beautiful deep voice and stunning visuals. However, the rapper also boasts the reputation of donning gorgeous hairstyles that are perfect for hot and humid days.

With summer just around the corner, it would be best to have a few looks in your inventory that can help beat the heat. Whether it be buns or braids, the MAMAMOO star has tried them all. If you are on the lookout for some summer-friendly hairstyles, Moonbyul is one of the best K-pop idols to borrow inspiration from.

MAMAMOO Moonbyul loves playing around with different hairstyles to keep it interesting

1) Casual loose bun for an everyday look

For an everyday look, a casual up-do is one of the best hairstyles one can sport during summer. Moonbyul's loose bun is perfect for a regular outing, when one wants to simply have a good time without having to worry about their hair.

To keep the look stylish, the idol incorporated feathery bangs and face-framing fringes into the look, adding some layers to the otherwise plain look, while also framing her face to highlight her facial features.

2) Twin braids

Braids are one of the most summer-friendly hairstyles out there, and they can look cute or edgy, depending on how they are styled. For this look, Moonbyul went with a cutesy look and opted for tight braids to keep all the hair off her face and neck.

The MAMAMOO star had a clean middle parting that divided her bangs into two equal sections. The bangs created a curtain bangs effect, delicately framing her face and adding intrigue to the entire look.

3) Half-up half-down look

If one doesn't want to tie up their hair but also keep their hairdo summer-friendly, half-up half-down hairstyles are the way to go. Moonbyul went with a casual look with the upper section loosely tied back to prevent the hairstyle from looking slicked back.

The soft waves at the lower section of her hair added some much-needed texture to the look and also highlighted her beautiful, long black hair. She parted her bangs down the middle for this look, keeping them short and sparse to draw all the attention to the lower section of her hair.

4) Tight back knot

Similar to a bun, a tight knot is more formal, which can be made edgy if one leaves tufts of hair sticking out, like Moonbyul did for this look. Knots are easy to achieve, as one simply needs to wrap their hair as they would for a bun, but keep it nice and tight.

The MAMAMOO star's addition of the structured locks of hair sticking out of the bun made the entire look edgier and more chic. Along with that, she incorporated soft feathery bangs to the front section to avoid a formal slicked-back look.

5) Low space buns with tufts of hair sticking out

Moonbyul has often rocked space buns, but the addition of pink highlights to her black hair added intrigue to the entire look, making it more chic and edgy. Space buns are fun to create and keep all the hair out of the face and neck.

The MAMAMOO rapper left the ends of her hair sticking out from the bun to give the hairstyle some structure. Along with that, she also brought in her signature bangs, which beautifully pulled together the entire look.

MAMAMOO's Moonbyul has some fabulous hairstyles one can try out this summer, including some classics like twin braids and loose buns. The rapper tends to keep her bangs as a part of all her hairdos, but one can customize it by pinning them up, especially on hot and humid days.

Poll : 0 votes