5 popular MAMAMOO Hwasa hairstyles that are apt for summer

MAMAMOO's Hwasa has always made a statement with her fashion and beauty choices. The singer has never shied away from pushing the boundaries and has often been applauded by her fans for her bold looks. Along with experimenting with her song lyrics, the K-pop idol also enjoys playing around with different hairstyles.

Hwasa has gorgeous, thick black hair that she often styles in different ways to keep it interesting. She has rocked both hip-length hair and blunt shoulder-length bobs, so regardless of hair length, one can take their summer hair inspiration from the MAMAMOO member.

Ponytails and buns: Stunning MAMAMOO Hwasa hairstyles fans must try out

1) High ponytail

High ponytails are one of those hairstyles that tend to look great with all outfits. Whether it be an edgy look or something more casual like Hwasa's, one can add intrigue to their high ponytails by opting for different styling techniques.

The MAMAMOO star went with a casual look, styling her ponytail in soft waves to add some texture and make it look more lived-in. For the front section, she left her feathery bangs loose to help frame her face, but one can opt to pin them all up to make it more summer-friendly.

2) Casual updo using a hair stick

Hair sticks are one of the best hair accessories if one knows how to use them. They are great for hair health, as they ensure there is no pulling or tugging of hair strands. Hwasa's loose bun is casual and chic, and it would pair perfectly with an evening gown for a casual event.

The MAMAMOO star bunched up all her hair into a loose bun at the back, incorporating soft waves throughout her hair for some added texture. Her wispy bangs and face-framing fringes elevated the entire look, making it look more lived-in.

3) Low bun

Bun is a very common look that Hwasa sports on her off-days. She usually goes for a low bun that sits at the nape of her neck. She often uses scrunchies instead of hair ties to prevent hair breakage, tying her hair into a long bun instead of the usual short and round shape.

This is the perfect hairstyle when one plans to relax at home, ensuring all the hair stays tucked away so they don't have to bother with it. The tufts of hair sticking out from her bun make the look more casual, perfect for the MAMAMOO star's off-day look.

4) Top knot with wispy bangs

Hwasa has sported some super edgy hairstyles for her music videos and stage performances, and the top knot is one of the best hairdos to replicate this summer. The addition of feathery bangs and face-framing fringes makes the look edgier, helping frame her face while also highlighting her facial features.

To achieve this look, simply bunch up all the hair at the crown of the head and wrap it into a tight knot. Secure the knot using a hair tie, and then use hair gel to sleek back all the flyaways. Leaving the bangs and fringes straight gives the hairstyle an edgy touch, but one can create a softer look by styling the face-framing fringes into soft waves.

5) Braid with sleek middle part

Hwasa has often rocked a low ponytail for sleeked-back looks, but she added a twist to her signature hairdo by weaving the ponytail into a beautiful braid for this look. For the clean, minimalistic hairstyle, she went with a neat middle part with the slightest hint of bangs.

For the singer's look, divide the hair down the middle into two equal parts. Then tie your hair into a low ponytail and wrap a lock of hair around the hair tie for it to look seamless. Lastly, divide the ponytail into several sections and weave it into a simple braid.

MAMAMOO's Hwasa has some gorgeous hairstyles one can try out this summer. With minimal bangs and face-framing fringes, she is one of the best K-pop idols for summer hairstyle inspiration. Her hairstyles are easy to maintain and can be recreated in the comfort of your own home.

Poll : 0 votes