5 easy MAMAMOO Solar hairstyles that are a must-try for Summer 2023

Whether it is her powerful vocals or her fashion sense, MAMAMOO's Solar has an unforgettable stage presence. Along with her fabulous outfits, the K-pop star also has some of the best hairstyles that her fans would love to add to their summer lookbooks.

Summer is right around the corner and having easy hairdos for the upcoming hot days would definitely help beat the heat. Whether it be braids or a cute updo, Solar has experimented with them all, making her one of the best K-pop idols to take summer hair inspiration from.

MAMAMOO Solar often experiments with ponytails and buns to keep it interesting

1) Space buns

Space buns are essentially the perfect hairstyle for both summer and music festivals. They are easy to make and require little to no effort to maintain all day long. Solar has often been spotted rocking space buns that look great when paired with athleisure outfits.

To achieve this look, start with a clean middle parting and divide your hair into two equal sections. Bunch up each section on the crown of the head, tying them into tight knots. Secure them with hair ties and you are good to go.

2) Pigtail braids

Braids are a great hairstyle for summer, as they keep the hair away from the face and neck and help one beat the heat. Solar's twin braids are adorable, and add a touch of youthfulness to the look.

One can achieve the MAMAMOO star's look by parting their hair down the middle. Following this, they can weave each section into a tight three or five-strand braid ensuring that there are no tufts of hair sticking out. After securing the braids with hair ties, they can use hair gel to tame the flyaways.

3) High ponytail

High ponytails are chic and classy, perfect for sporty events and formal parties alike. Solar's high ponytail for the gym is super effortless to recreate, requiring next to no styling.

To achieve the MAMAMOO member's look, you can bunch up all your hair at the crown of your head and secure the ponytail with a hair tie. The singer went with a zero-styling hairdo, but you can incorporate some soft waves to add a little fun to the look.

4) Low space buns

When the classic space buns are too edgy for an everyday look, the low space buns are the perfect alternative, providing the same look without making one stand out. This hairstyle is especially great for formal and professional settings, as it is subtle yet gorgeous.

One can easily recreate this look by parting their hair down the middle and then tying each section into tight knots at either side of the nape of the neck. She also incorporated wispy bangs into the hairdo to soften the look even further, making it perfect for almost all occasions.

5) Low ponytail with a sleek middle part

If you are on the lookout for a sleek hairstyle that is easy to maintain, the low ponytail is just the one. It ensures all the hair is neatly tucked away and there are no flyaways.

This hairdo is easy to recreate as it requires next to no styling, and would look gorgeous in formal and casual events. Start by parting your hair down the middle and then tie it into a ponytail at the nape of your neck. For a sleek look, apply some hair gel to tame all the flyaways and you are good to go.

MAMAMOO's Solar has some super easy, low-maintenance hairstyles that pair well with most outfits. Since the singer tends to go for no-bangs looks, she is a great K-pop idol to take summer hairstyle inspiration from. To customize the hairdo to your outfit for the day, you can even add fun hair accessories that will elevate the entire look.

Poll : 0 votes