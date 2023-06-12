5 popular and fun MAMAMOO Moonbyul makeup looks that fans must try out

MAMAMOO's Moonbyul is well-known for her stunning visuals, which she further enhances with subtle makeup looks. The K-pop idol loves experimenting with different styles to keep it fun and interesting. Whether one is looking for a soft makeup look or something more bold and experimental, the rapper has something in store for everyone.

Other than her amazing rapping, Moonbyul also has a great fashion sense that she pairs with gorgeous hairstyles and makeup looks. While she tends to stick with subtle makeup for her off-days and concerts, the MAMAMOO member is quite experimental with her makeup looks for music videos and comeback stages, often making a statement with her beauty choices.

MAMAMOO Moonbyul loves to play around with both subtle and bold makeup looks to keep it interesting

1) Subtle smokey eye with nude lips

Smokey eye makeup looks stunning on the MAMAMOO member, as it adds depth to her face and makes her beautiful eyes stand out. Instead of a bold look, Moonbyul tends to go for subtle smokey eyes that have a gorgeous gradient effect to them, seamlessly blending into her natural skin tone.

For instance, in this picture, the rapper chose a natural nude lip tint that complemented her skin tone while keeping her base makeup smooth and matte. She complemented the light makeup with a dramatic smokey eye that was yet smooth and natural. The thick eyeliner helped add more depth to the look and the brown eyeshadow paired with light shimmery shades ensured the smokey eye seamlessly blends into the skin, creating a beautiful gradient effect.

2) Lunatic makeup

Her hit track Lunatic saw Moonbyul experimenting with makeup looks she hasn't tried before, whether it be for the music video or the comeback stages. She went with makeup looks that were heavy on pink, with bold blush and lots of fake freckles. The pink eyeshadow and lip shade pull the whole look together, pairing perfectly with her striking red hair.

To achieve the MAMAMOO member's look, one will need a flawless matte base to create fake freckles. The blush application is similar to the 'drunk makeup look', with a lot of blush over the nose and around the eyes. Moonbyul further elevates the makeup look with pink shimmery eyeshadow that highlights her eyes and fake lashes that give her the wide-awake look.

3) Princess-core makeup

Moonbyul has often sported a princess-core makeup look, with pink glittery eyeshadow on her lids and a rosy pink shade for the lips. Pink is a very common hue in the MAMAMOO member's makeup looks, which she tends to incorporate into her blush, lip, and eyeshadow.

The light pink chunky glitter eyeshadow is the star of the show for this makeup look. It highlights the rapper's eyes and draws attention to the rest of the eye makeup look. Notice how she uses a peachy pink shade under the glittery shade, here, and finishes off the look with a thick eyeliner application. The rosy pink lip shade serves as the perfect finishing touch, tying the whole look together.

4) Subtle and sweet makeup

K-beauty introduced some super cute makeup looks to the beauty industry that were perfect for the every day, so it is no surprise the K-pop idol often rocks this makeup style. The Present makeup look is one of the best looks to recreate, as it can be worn on a daily basis.

Moonbyul went with a soft-focus matte base with next to no blush for her cheeks. Instead, she added back color to her face by going for a natural pink lip shade and a peachy nude eyeshadow that adds some depth to her eyes. She brings in the intrigue with the use of fanned-out fake lashes that give her eyes a doll-like look, which is further accentuated with a thin eyeliner application.

5) Dark eye makeup look with face gems

Moonbyul's makeup for Illella is one of her darker makeup looks, which she doesn't usually opt for but looks just as gorgeous on her. The addition of the face gems further elevates the entire look, making it more edgy and bringing some sparkle to the otherwise dark look.

Her eyes were the central focus of the makeup look, with a thick eyeliner application and a drawn-out wing. The MAMAMOO member also incorporated a subtle smokey eye to this look, to make her eye makeup look even darker with the use of brown eyeshadow. However, for her lips, she kept it a pretty pink shade to balance out the results.

MAMAMOO's Moonbyul has some super fun makeup looks that are easy to recreate. Whether it be for a music festival or an everyday look, she has something for everyone. The rapper tends to keep her base makeup quite subdued, but one can try experimenting with different blush and contour applications to bring in variety.

Makeup is personal to each individual and needs to be customized to one's face shape for the best results, so feel free to play around with different blush and contour placements to find the makeup look that is perfect for your face.

