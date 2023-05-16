"Natural beauties": Kate Winslet and daughter Mia win internet with subtle makeup at BAFTA 2023

Actress Kate Winslet attended the BAFTA 2023 with her daughter Mia Threapleton. The mother-daughter duo looked gorgeous in their matching outfits, makeup, and hair. While Kate went with a black midi dress with an asymmetric neckline and Mia opted for a black jumpsuit with a halterneck.

From their loose buns with a slight bouffant to their statement earrings, Kate and Mia were mindful of the minutest details, complementing each other's looks. For their makeup, the mother-daughter duo sought help from Lisa Eldridge, the makeup artist Winslet has trusted with her makeup looks.

Fans loved the subtle makeup looks both Kate and Mia rocked at the award show, exclaiming that both were natural beauties and looked absolutely stunning in their minimal makeup. Many commended their makeup artist for letting their natural beauty shine through and simply enhancing their features with the use of makeup.

Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton win internet with subtle makeup at BAFTA 2023 (Image via Instagram/@lisaeldridgemakeup)

Their makeup artist Lisa Eldridge posted an image on Instagram congratulating the two actresses on their win. Winslet won the Best Leading Actress Award while she and Mia won the award for the Best Show for I am Ruth. Their precious bond touched many netizens' hearts, as Kate Winslet dedicated her award to her daughter, saying:

"If I could cut this in half, I would give the other half to my daughter...We did this together, kiddo."

Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton look gorgeous as they show up to BAFTA 2023 in twinning looks

Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton opted for natural makeup for their BAFTA 2023 looks. They went with a minimal matte base with the slightest touch of blusher. While Kate went with a peachy tone for her cheeks, Mia went for a rosy shade that gave her cheeks a beautiful color.

As for the lip makeup, both actresses used a nude lip color and kept it neutral. The eyes were where their makeup differed the most, as Kate simply applied some mascara to give her lashes some volume. However, Mia went with a heavier eye makeup look with a thick application of eyeliner and mascara.

Fuller brows tend to make one look more youthful, which is exactly what Kate Winslet went for. Opting for a thicker brow gave her face more definition and added a touch of freshness to her look. Both the actresses went with a messy chic loose bun, courtesy of the hairstylist Nicola Clarke, which pulled the whole look together.

Netizens loved the minimal approach Lisa Eldridge took to their makeup looks. They especially loved the fact that she did not use makeup to change their features but chose to enhance their natural beauty by highlighting their unique facial features.

Fans had only good things to say about their beauty looks, noting how similar Mia Threapleton looked to Kate Winslet. Their resemblance was undeniable as the mother-daughter duo posed side by side with similar hair and makeup. Many Instagram users applauded the duo for embracing their natural beauty and flaunting it proudly.

