Best Met Gala 2023 makeup looks: Priyanka Chopra and 9 other stars who nailed it

The recently concluded Met Gala 2023 saw celebrities donning some fabulous black and white outfits, paying homage to German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The Monday, May 1 event saw celebrities bring out their A-game through their fashion and beauty choices.

Many celebrities went for a minimalistic makeup look, keeping it as natural as possible to let their outfits steal the show. Others went for bold eye and lip makeup to fabulously tie in the whole look. Then there were Doja Cat and Jared Leto, who took inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette for their statement-making outfits.

Rihanna, Michelle Yeoh, Billie Eilish, and more: Celebrities with the best makeup looks at Met Gala 2023

1) Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas went for a gorgeous glam makeup look, with fluttery fake lashes and a rosy pinkish nude shade for her lips. The Citadel actress opted for a heavy base and kept the rest of her makeup look quite subtle, allowing her structured hairdo to steal the show. She used a sharp cat eye and rosy cheeks to finish off her Met Gala 2023 makeup look.

2) Rihanna

One can count on Rihanna to have a showstopping look reserved for special occasions. The singer went for a bold red lip for her Met Gala 2023 look and paired it with glasses that featured lashes of their own. Under the frame, she went with silver eyeshadow and arched eyebrows that highlighted her eyes beautifully.

3) Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh opted for minimal face makeup that paired perfectly with her bold eye makeup look. The Oscar award-winning actress went with thick eyeliner that extended into a wing that highlighted her beautiful eye shape. As for the lips, she went with a peachy pink shade that left her lips looking natural with a healthy dose of color.

4) Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe went all out for her Met Gala 2023 look. Not only did her outfit go through a major transformation on the red carpet, she also made sure to extend the look all the way to her hair. For her makeup, she went with a bold red lip using a striking red hue.

For her eye makeup, the singer used silver-white eyeliner to line her lower lash line, which was then extended to create a wing in the outer corner and a pinched inner corner. To tie it all together, she added in some wispy fake lashes which gave her eyes a doll-like look.

5) Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish went for an all-black look for her outfit and hair and to tie it all together, also incorporated bold black eyeliner into her makeup look. She kept the rest of her makeup to a minimum, letting her beautiful blue eyes stand out. The stark contrast between the eyeliner and her eyes gave her an ethereal look, further elevating her outfit.

6) Song Hye Kyo

Song Hye Kyo went with her signature rosy cheeks and pink lips for her Met Gala 2023 look. The makeup went perfectly with her pink Fendi gown and hairstyle. The award-winning actress added a touch of eyeliner to add some depth and went for a rosy pink eyeshadow for her lids.

7) Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski made a statement at the Met Gala 2023 when she showed up with baby bangs. However, her makeup was just as bold as she went for an intense smokey eye. Keeping her face and lips minimal, she opted for bold eyeliner, which she then topped off with black eyeshadow to create a super intense smokey eye.

8) Sora Choi

Sora Choi opted for a sharp makeup look for the Met Gala 2023. She went with a bold red lip that perfectly defined her lips. She paired that with a winged eyeliner look that created a strong contrast with her base makeup. The sharp and bold makeup went well with her outfit, which used the contrast between black and white to create an interesting pattern.

9) Cardi B

Cardi B has some gorgeous full glam makeup looks that she has wowed the internet with multiple times. However, for the Met Gala 2023, she went sans lip makeup, only using some glossy sheer lip products to add some shine. Even for her eye makeup look, the singer went with a bold cateye that she paired with nude eyeshadow shades.

10) Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie went natural with an almost no-makeup makeup look, which allowed her outfit to take center stage. The Barbie actress went with a rose pink lipstick and topped it off with lip gloss to add some shine to the lip makeup look. For her eyes, she simply used some mascara and went in with pinkish blush on her cheeks to finish the look.

