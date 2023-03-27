"I'm giving it two weeks": Hilarious Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski memes erupt as kissing video goes viral

A new romance seems to be brewing in Tokyo between Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski, as many videos floating on social media showed the two passionately locking lips on a busy street.

The former One Direction member, 29, looked sharp in a black ensemble, while Emily, 31, donned a pretty pink puffer coat and dress.

This is not the only video circulating on social media. In another clip, the two can be seen grooving to music together.

Needless to say, Harry and Emily have caught the attention of netizens who are now reacting to viral videos and posting speculations about the same.

One social media user commented on the video and mockingly said:

"I'm giving it two weeks what about y'all?"

News of the romance between Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski comes after Harry split up from actress and director Olivia Wilde in November 2022, after the couple dated for two years.

Emily, too, filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in September 2022. The two have a one-year-old son named Sylvester.

Internet explodes as Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski's video goes viral

As news of Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski kissing spread on social media, many began expressing their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

While some fans were ecstatic about the news and gushed over how attractive the couple look together, most were left shocked at this sudden development.

A few netizens were also seen wondering about Eric Andre, as he and Emily were allegedly dating around Valentine's Day. The speculation began after Eric uploaded a picture on social media where he could be seen without clothes, and Emily was seen standing across the mirror as she clicked the picture.

Emily Ratajkowski was Harry Styles' celebrity crush 8 years back

As Harry Styles was spotted locking lips with Emily, it has been brought to light how the former One Direction member admitted to crushing on Emily Ratajkowski eight years back.

In a rediscovered interview from December 2014, Styles revealed that his celebrity crush was none other than Ratajkowski.

In light of the interview from 8 years back, several netizens commented that Harry might have just "manifested" this kiss and the alleged affair between the two.

At the same time, neither of the stars have reportedly spoken out on the matter, and as of now, all eyes are on Styles and Ratajkowski, as many are now intrigued to see how this alleged relationship turns out.

