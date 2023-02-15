"Full jumpscare": Emily Ratajkowski's Valentine's Day post with Eric Andre sparks hilarious reactions online

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andrè made it Instagram official on Valentine’s Day with a post that sparked hilarious reactions from social media users.
In the picture shared by Andrè, he can be seen lying on a couch with a glass of wine, while Emily is seen in the mirror taking the picture on her phone. The only catch with the picture is that both Ratajkowski and the comedian are wearing nothing in it.
While the model's private parts are hidden due to the camera angle, the comedian has a pink heart emoji covering his. Andre didn't tag Emily Rajatkowski in the picture but he captioned it, "Happy Valentine's Day," with several pink heart emojis.
The comedian uploaded not one but two pictures in the same post. In the first photo, the comedian is making a shushing sign with his fingers, and in the second, he has his hand in his hair. Social media users are now going gaga over the pictures shared by the comedian.
One netizen took to Twitter to call the picture a "full jumpscare."
Social media users had hilarious reactions to Eric Andrè's Valentine’s Day post with Emily Ratajkowski
After they saw the pictures that Eric Andrè shared, social media users were unable to stop talking about it. This was the first time that the comedian and the model had made their relationship official.
While some gushed about the pictures, others were shocked at them and had some hilarious reactions.
However, some users also thought the image was "deeply disturbing" and called it "sickening."
How long have Emily and Eric dated?
The two might have made it official on Valentine's Day, but Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andrè have been seen together a number of times earlier.
In fact, the two have been in the news since January, as many speculated that the two are dating. They were also seen vacationing together in the Cayman Islands.
Page Six had also previously reported that a source close to the couple initially claimed that the two were nothing but friends with benefits.
The source stated:
"They hung out at the bar, drinking cocktails and chatting with everyone. They just seemed really happy and relaxed together."
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André were also spotted celebrating Valentine’s Day as they attended the New York Knicks versus Brooklyn Nets game at Madison Square Garden. Prior to that, they were seen together having lunch at Via Carota, an Italian restaurant in the West Village.
Emily Ratajkowski was previously married to Sebastian Bear-McClard. However, the two called it quits in July 2022 after being married for four years. The two also share a son, who is two.
Prior to making it official with Andrè, Emily Ratajkowskil was rumored to be in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.