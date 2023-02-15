"Full jumpscare": Emily Ratajkowski's Valentine's Day post with Eric Andre sparks hilarious reactions online

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andrè made it Instagram official on Valentine’s Day with a post that sparked hilarious reactions from social media users.

In the picture shared by Andrè, he can be seen lying on a couch with a glass of wine, while Emily is seen in the mirror taking the picture on her phone. The only catch with the picture is that both Ratajkowski and the comedian are wearing nothing in it.

While the model's private parts are hidden due to the camera angle, the comedian has a pink heart emoji covering his. Andre didn't tag Emily Rajatkowski in the picture but he captioned it, "Happy Valentine's Day," with several pink heart emojis.

Social media users shared hilarious reactions after Eric posted a picture with Emily on Valentine's Day. (Image via Eric Andre/ Instagram)

The comedian uploaded not one but two pictures in the same post. In the first photo, the comedian is making a shushing sign with his fingers, and in the second, he has his hand in his hair. Social media users are now going gaga over the pictures shared by the comedian.

One netizen took to Twitter to call the picture a "full jumpscare."

v @chrrywitch that pic with emrata and eric andre was a full jumpscare bye that pic with emrata and eric andre was a full jumpscare bye

Social media users had hilarious reactions to Eric Andrè's Valentine’s Day post with Emily Ratajkowski

After they saw the pictures that Eric Andrè shared, social media users were unable to stop talking about it. This was the first time that the comedian and the model had made their relationship official.

While some gushed about the pictures, others were shocked at them and had some hilarious reactions.

miche @h8cth still thinkin abt that emrata and eric andre pic… still thinkin abt that emrata and eric andre pic…

lilia™ (teen wolf era) @allegedlyagirl eric andre + emrata really shows that being funny is enough.



tragically also makes me realize I'm not as funny as i thought eric andre + emrata really shows that being funny is enough.tragically also makes me realize I'm not as funny as i thought

arvy @mattydubs73 Eric Andre getting emrata means so much for the funny guys Eric Andre getting emrata means so much for the funny guys

poodie @itspoodieagain 🫡 personally I find the emrata eric Andre pic to be charming and silly and fun and exactly something that I would but I also know that I’m really really really annoying personally I find the emrata eric Andre pic to be charming and silly and fun and exactly something that I would but I also know that I’m really really really annoying 👍🫡

boogie woogie bagel boy @bippburger Coming out in support of the eric andre emrata photo. I think it’s nice Coming out in support of the eric andre emrata photo. I think it’s nice

jackie ✨ @buttmuncher2 I never needed to see that pic of Eric Andre and emrata I never needed to see that pic of Eric Andre and emrata

Alexa Brianna Iorillo @AlexaIorillo Can someone please go on Eric Andre’s insta and look at the pics of him and Emrata and let me know how that happened ? Can someone please go on Eric Andre’s insta and look at the pics of him and Emrata and let me know how that happened ?

milo @meikamilo that eric andre emrata valentine's day ig post is doing so much for the silly goober community that eric andre emrata valentine's day ig post is doing so much for the silly goober community

clickbait @tea4brekky Good for emrata and eric andre Good for emrata and eric andre

However, some users also thought the image was "deeply disturbing" and called it "sickening."

n @nesplease i think that we can all agree that that emrata + eric andre picture is deeply disturbing i think that we can all agree that that emrata + eric andre picture is deeply disturbing

k hole kardashian @sowaasays Stop reposting that nasty pic of emrata and eric andre on my tl it’s sickening !!! Stop reposting that nasty pic of emrata and eric andre on my tl it’s sickening !!!

big brica @2_versions re: this eric andre/emrata photo…we should all know less about celebrities re: this eric andre/emrata photo…we should all know less about celebrities

How long have Emily and Eric dated?

The two might have made it official on Valentine's Day, but Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andrè have been seen together a number of times earlier.

In fact, the two have been in the news since January, as many speculated that the two are dating. They were also seen vacationing together in the Cayman Islands.

Celebrities Anniversary Today @anniversary2day Enjoying the Situationship! Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre Make Out on Vacation!!!



The model and her new lover Eric Andre enjoyed an intimate getaway in Grand Cayman, the largest Cayman Island where they looked carefree as they passionately made out. Enjoying the Situationship! Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre Make Out on Vacation!!!The model and her new lover Eric Andre enjoyed an intimate getaway in Grand Cayman, the largest Cayman Island where they looked carefree as they passionately made out. https://t.co/xdXlHeRiTc

Page Six had also previously reported that a source close to the couple initially claimed that the two were nothing but friends with benefits.

The source stated:

"They hung out at the bar, drinking cocktails and chatting with everyone. They just seemed really happy and relaxed together."

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André were also spotted celebrating Valentine’s Day as they attended the New York Knicks versus Brooklyn Nets game at Madison Square Garden. Prior to that, they were seen together having lunch at Via Carota, an Italian restaurant in the West Village.

Emily Ratajkowski was previously married to Sebastian Bear-McClard. However, the two called it quits in July 2022 after being married for four years. The two also share a son, who is two.

Prior to making it official with Andrè, Emily Ratajkowskil was rumored to be in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

