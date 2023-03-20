Billie Eilish tattoos: What do Swarm actor's inks mean?

Celebrity tattoos have always been intriguing to the fans. Although Billie Eilish has never been too open about her tattoos, it only makes sense for her fans to be curious about her choice of tattoos and what they mean to her.

After getting her first tattoo, the Swarm actress was sure that her fans would not get to see her inkwork. However, it all changed with her British Vogue cover when she decided to introduce the world to a new style that she was ready to explore.

In her interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish mentioned how when she was younger, she used to care about what other people thought about her. However, with age, the singer has started caring less about what others think and focusing more on what brings her joy.

Tattoos are personal and are reflective of one's personality and life story. Many celebrities like to keep the stories behind their tattoos private, and the bad guy singer is no different as she took her time to reveal her three tattoos to the world: her middle name, a dragon, and a cluster of fairies.

Dragons and fairies: What do Billie Eilish's tattoos mean?

1) Her middle name

This is the first tattoo that the bad guy singer got. She reportedly had it after her multiple Grammy wins in 2020. The tattoo, with her middle name Eilish, has been inked to the middle of her chest.

Due to its positioning, there is a big chance fans will never get to see it. When asked about the tattoo, she stated that it is because she loves herself. Indeed, tattooing one's own name is a practice of self-love and giving oneself a boost of self-confidence.

2) Dragon

The dragon tattoo was revealed to the world on the British Vogue cover in 2021. It was the same cover where Billie Eilish surprised her fans by changing her signature style. Fans got another glimpse of this new look at the Met Gala afterparty the same year.

The dragon tattoo is an all-black inkwork extending from her thigh to her hip, almost touching her waist. The tattoo uses an illustrative art style. The Happier Than Ever singer has never spoken about the meaning behind the dragon tattoo. However, since dragons are known to symbolize wisdom and power, it is often used by people to manifest personal growth.

3) Fairies

Billie Eilish's most recent addition to tattoos includes the fairies. In the tattoo, fans see two fairies and a cherub supposedly dancing. This is the only tattoo she has explained the meaning behind, which is tied to a childhood memory.

The fairies are from a book she enjoyed as a child called Fairyopolis. She considers the fairies her guardian angels. On her Instagram stories, when a fan asked her which one of her tattoos she loves the most, the singer claimed that the fairies one is her personal favorite.

Billie Eilish seems to be a big fan of temporary tattoos as well. She has often been spotted with small tattoos up her neck. However, since they were gone soon after, it is safe to assume the tattoos were temporary.

As for whether she will get new tattoos, Billie Eilish admits that she has some design ideas but nothing concrete as of yet. She is happy with the ones she has and might consider getting more in the future.

