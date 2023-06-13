5 easy MAMAMOO Hwasa makeup looks that are a must try

MAMAMOO's Hwasa has always made a statement with her fashion and beauty choices. Whether it be pushing the boundaries or rocking a bold look, the singer has never shied away from trying out something new.

Hwasa especially loves a bold lip color and can often be spotted with some of the brightest lip shades among her fellow girl group members. She pairs them with fun and experimental eye makeup looks, often playing around with some of the latest trends in the beauty industry.

MAMAMOO Hwasa loves to experiment with bold lip makeup looks

1) Nude lip with thin winged liner

Nude lip shades are a classic choice that one can't go wrong with. Hwasa's matte lip product is the perfect nude shade for her skin tone, complementing her undertones and accentuating her flawless base makeup. To bring back some color to her face, the singer has used some blush under her eyes and on her chin over her beautiful base.

The MAMAMOO member paired it with a thin winged liner, which gave her eyes the 'siren eye' look. She lined her lower lash line with some dark eyeshadow to give her eyes some depth and finished her eye makeup look with a generous coating of mascara.

2) Graphic liner

Graphic liners are trendy and easy to recreate, adding a touch of edge to any makeup look. For her Marie Claire cover, Hwasa went with her signature nude makeup look and brought in the intrigue with a graphic eyeliner design.

The MAMAMOO member's makeup was subtle, to let her eyes be the center of attention for this look. She went with a winged liner, further accentuated with a large dot under each eye and brown eyeshadow all over her lids. A heavy coat of mascara finished off the look beautifully, providing her with stunning long eyelashes that gave her the 'siren eye' look.

3) Burnt red lip with shimmery under eyes

Hwasa opted for a gorgeous clean makeup look for her photoshoot with Valentino Beauty. With her hair pulled away from her face, her facial features took center stage for the look. The singer went with a dewy base makeup with next to no blush on her cheeks.

She went with a bold burnt brick red lip for this campaign shoot, which was not as bright as the classic red. For her eye makeup look, she kept it pretty bare and simply went with a light coating of mascara. To highlight her eyes, she used some chunky glitter eyeshadow right under her lower lash line instead.

4) Rosy pink lips with double-winged liner

Hwasa loves a nude lip shade, and this rosy pink nude hue looks gorgeous on the singer. The lip shade pairs perfectly with her blushed up cheeks that match her eyelids. Paired with her mascara coated lashes, the entire look is great for an everyday look as well.

However, the star of the show were the double-winged eyeliner, which was both beautiful and edgy. The eyeliner look is easy to achieve, as one has to first draw a winged liner as they normally would. Use a dark eyeshadow shade to go along the lower lash line and extend it further into a second wing to achieve the MAMAMOO member's look.

5) Bold red lip with pink eye makeup look

For her Tommy Jeans shoot, Hwasa went with a bright red lip, which paired perfectly with her pink blush and eyeshadow. The singer went with a soft focus matte look for her base makeup, topping it with a pink blush for rosy cheeks.

For her eye makeup look, the MAMAMOO member opted for a bright pink hue that she applied all over her lids, pairing it with the slightest hint of a winged liner that she created using a darker pink shade. The highlight of the look was her lips which she painted bright red with a beautiful glossy finish.

MAMAMOO's Hwasa has some gorgeous makeup looks that one can wear on a daily basis or even for a special occasion. The singer has a healthy mix of subtle nude makeup and bold makeup looks, making her one of the best K-pop idols to take makeup inspiration from.

