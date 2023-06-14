5 popular and easy MAMAMOO Solar makeup looks that fans must try out

MAMAMOO's Solar loves trying out new concepts, both in terms of music and fashion. The K-pop idol has often experimented with new music and dance forms to bring some variety to the girl group's discography, and is known to do the same with fashion and beauty for their music videos.

Whether one is on the lookout for a natural makeup look or one that is more bold and edgy, Solar has something for everyone. She has experimented with cute makeup looks that are perfect for everyday and has also flaunted bold makeup befitting special occasions.

MAMAMOO Solar loves to experiment with winged liner in her makeup looks

1) Summery peachy makeup

Solar often opts for natural makeup looks, with beautiful dewy base and glossy lips, perfect for summertime, thanks to the peachy orange lip shade. For this look, the K-pop idol went with a soft-focus lip product that had a sheer coverage, which lent just enough tint to her lips to keep it looking nice and healthy.

For her eye makeup, the MAMAMOO member opted for a thin eyeliner application with a hint of a wing. To finish the eye makeup, she went with a light coating of mascara to lengthen her lashes and give it a slight lift.

2) Experimenting with face gems

K-pop idols and Korean makeup artists love using face gems and facial embellishments to add intrigue to a makeup look. Solar has often been spotted with face gems for her stage performances, usually incorporating them into her eye makeup as well.

The MAMAMOO member went heavy on pink for this look, incorporating it into her blush, eyeshadow, and even lip color. She used chunky silver glitter eyeshadow under her eyes to highlight her "aegyo-sal," which perfectly accentuated the face gems over the bridge of her nose.

3) Fairy-core makeup with facial stickers

Fairy-core looks are all the rage among netizens, and Solar looked beautifully sun-kissed in a similar makeup look. The singer went with a matte base with a heavy dose of peachy blush for the sun-kissed look. For her lips, she went with a creamy lip product in a gorgeous pink shade that made her lips look glossy and plump.

Her eye makeup look was the star of the show as she followed up the peachy orange blush with a similar shaded eyeshadow, tying the entire look together. Topping it with a light shimmery eyeshadow highlighted her eyes, giving them an ethereal look. The facial stickers drew all the attention to the eyes, making them the central focus of the makeup look.

4) Sharp makeup look with bold eyeliner and fake lashes

If you are on the lookout for a bold makeup look that has an "Instagram baddie" feel to it, this would be the perfect one. With thick eyeliner application and fluffy fake lashes, Solar's eye makeup look highlighted her beautiful eye shape, further accentuating it into a siren eye look.

The MAMAMOO member went with a bronzed look with tons of contouring and bronzer around the highpoints of her face. For her lips, she went with a natural pink shade that helped define her lip shape, which she further emphasized with a lip liner.

5) Clean makeup look

Solar paired the no-fuss makeup with a neatly parted hairdo for the "IT girl" aesthetic. The singer went with a flawless matte base with next to no blush on her cheeks and kept her lip shade natural for a "no-makeup" makeup look.

For her eye makeup, she went with a thin eyeliner application with a wing that slanted downwards and beautiful fanned-out lashes. She opted for a light dusting of dark eyeshadow under her eyes to create a tad bit of shadow to add some depth to her face.

MAMAMOO's Solar has some stunning makeup looks that are perfect for everyday. The singer tends to go for effortless makeup looks that are easy to achieve from the comfort of one's home, making her one of the best K-pop idols to take makeup inspiration from. For the look to best suit your outfit for the day, try to customize and play around with different colors that complement your outfit.

Poll : 0 votes