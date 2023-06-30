When was K18 launched? All about the hair care brand as Sofia Richie becomes the brand ambassador

Hair care brand K-18 Biomimetic Hairscience was founded by Britta Cox and Suveen Sahib in late 2020, as per WWD. The brand, whose '# "k18HairFlip" video has accumulated more than 8.5 billion views, recently named Sofia Richie their ambassador on June 26, 2023. The leave-in treatment in 2022 was awarded the Allure Best of Beauty Award. TikTokers are sold on the product, with the hashtag #K18 garnering over 415.6 million views.

The brand's mission is to provide hair care products that repair and protect hair from damage caused by heat styling, chemical treatments, and environmental factors. On June 27, K18 released their first campaign with Sofia Richie, called "Secret to Healthy Hair."

It's the company's first-ever prime-time TV ad, launched during the season premiere of The Bachelorette.

"I trust my stylist. I trust the science. I trust K18," Richie states in the video.

The company's official website has incorporated these lines into their statement, garnering much attention. Their products have received over 80.4K Sephora Loves and 3,900 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who cannot get enough of their holy grail products.

K18 Hair: Solution for hair repair and restoration

Founded in 2020, K18 was developed by scientists and hair professionals who sought to address the common hair damage problems caused by various chemical treatments, such as coloring, bleaching, perming, and heat styling. They recognized the need for a product that could effectively repair and restore damaged hair.

The founders, Suveen and Britta, aimed to provide a product that would deliver visible results in restoring and transforming hair health to help people care for their damaged hair. These hair care products are different because they are free from parabens, sulfates, and chemicals that could cause severe damage to the hair.

What is K18 peptide, and how is it different from others?

A peptide used as a key ingredient in all products is synthetic and designed to mimic the structural proteins found in hair. This peptide improves hair strength, elasticity, and overall health.

The K18 peptide approach makes it a unique hair repair solution compared to other competitors. The list of haircare products offered by the brand are:

Molecular repair hair oil: This oil is used as a few drops on dry or wet hair to help reverse damaged hair. This oil can be used as a styling aid or a leave-in treatment.

Leave-in molecular repair hair mask : This hair mask helps restore the hair's softness and smoothness by repairing the damage. The leave-in treatment mask is intended for damp hair, providing immediate repair and protection.

: This hair mask helps restore the hair's softness and smoothness by repairing the damage. The leave-in treatment mask is intended for damp hair, providing immediate repair and protection. Detox shampoo: This detox shampoo uses a peptide that helps to remove excess buildup while keeping the hair's moisture intact.

This detox shampoo uses a peptide that helps to remove excess buildup while keeping the hair's moisture intact. PH maintenance shampoo: It's a shampoo that thoroughly cleanses the hair while keeping the natural oils intact. It's known as a color-safe, pH-optimized shampoo.

Stepping into the Spotlight: Sofia Richie Takes on the Role of Brand Ambassador

As K18's first ambassador, model and influencer Sofia Richie will be the brand's spokesperson. In her recent interview with WWD, she spoke about her hair care.

"I firmly believe in the concept of 'less is more' in all aspects of my life. The approach I take to hair care is minimalistic," Richie said.

In the video, Sofia spoke about her favorite haircare brand. She shared that her top two favorites are the leave-in hair mask and molecular repair hair oil. Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account and shared recent photoshoots from her K18 campaign.

The brand brought Sofia Richie on board, seeing her interest in organic products.

"I have kept my hair through a lot, so keeping it healthy is my top priority; that's why I choose K18," Richie said.

Sofia Richie, who caused waves after her viral wedding to Elliot Grainge in April, became their brand ambassador after causing huge sales spikes for a fellow beauty brand called Nudestix. In her recent interview with WWD, she shared that she completely relies on the Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask applied to her hair by her hairstylist, Yuichi Ishida.

The brand has been performing well for a startup that was launched in 2020. It is preparing for a huge sale, with net sales expected to pass $100 million by 2023 with the launch of Sofia as its brand ambassador.

