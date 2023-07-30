Where to get NYX Cosmetics Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss in Licorice? Price, shade, and more explored

NYX Cosmetics Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss has been a fan-favorite for quite some time, and the beauty brand has recently launched the product in black, aptly calling the shade Licorice. The black gloss is ultra shiny and non-sticky, providing a gorgeous sheer-to-medium coverage.

The beauty brand claims that the Butter Gloss is "America's #1 Lip Gloss," owing to its buttery texture and high shine formula. The brand is best known for their affordable beauty products that are also effective, making them an instant hit among beauty enthusiasts.

Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss in Licorice (Image via NYX Cosmetics)

Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss in Licorice is a stunning black shade that offers versatile coverage. The lip gloss is highly buildable, ensuring one could use it for both subtle and full glam makeup looks. The non-sticky formula ensures the gloss doesn't leave behind a tacky feeling on the lips, making it comfortable to wear over longer periods.

Butter Gloss Lip Gloss in Licorice is already available on the NYX Cosmetics and Ulta Beauty website, retailing for $6. The shade is also available on the Walmart website, retailing for $4.97 only.

NYX Cosmetics Butter Gloss in Licorice is a beautiful black shade that is perfect for edgy makeup looks

Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss in Licorice (Image via NYX Cosmetics)

Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss has been a long-time favorite of beauty enthusiasts due to its non-sticky formula. The budget-friendly lip gloss is now available in a gorgeous black shade perfect for edgy makeup looks. This lip gloss will be a great addition to the vanity, as the lip shade will be perfect for Halloween makeup looks as well.

The lip gloss is available in 31 different shades, offering something for everyone. From pinks to nudes, the shade range has it all, making Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss perfect for several different makeup looks. The gloss adds a nice pop of color to the lips, providing an ultra shiny finish to leave them looking healthy and plump.

Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss is highly versatile, as it can be used on its own or with a lip liner for an added definition. One can also layer it on top of their favorite lipstick, to add a beautiful shine to their lip makeup look.

Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss in Licorice (Image via NYX Cosmetics)

Unlike most lip glosses in the beauty market, Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss has a sweet scent that it is well-known for, making it a joy to wear over longer periods. The product has a softening and smoothening effect on the lips, gliding on effortlessly due to its buttery formula.

The gloss leaves the lips soft and supple, giving them a slight plumping effect for youthful-looking lips. The lip gloss doesn't feather away and stays put, providing one with a lip makeup look that will last all day.

If you were on the lookout for a black lip gloss that lasts all day, Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss in Licorice is the perfect product for you. The lip gloss is available on the NYX Cosmetics and Ulta Beauty website for $6 only and comes with a spatula wand for easy application.