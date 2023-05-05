Where to get Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Moodmakers Collection? Price, shades and more explored

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Moodmakers Collection is here, and it comes with some super fun shades. Extending the Super Stay Matte Ink range, the beauty brand has introduced vibrant shades that have one covered when they want a bright lip makeup look.

The Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Moodmakers Collection is currently only available on the brand's official website. The shades retail for $10.99 each and come in a fun, vibrant tube packaging.

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Moodmakers Collection has some superb shades for funky makeup looks

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick is one of the highest-selling makeup products of the beauty brand. It was one of the first lip products that truly stayed on all day and had good lasting power. The Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Moodmakers Collection introduces some gorgeous shades to the Super Stay Matte Ink line that will allow individuals to experiment with their makeup looks.

If one wants to make a statement, the Moodmakers collection is the way to go. With lip colors so vibrant, it is hard not to have the lip makeup look be the star of the show.

The Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Moodmakers Collection consists of nine new shades. The previous shades are known to have a great color pay-off, so one can expect the same from them, as Maybelline kept the formula the same and has introduced new shades for this collection.

Meditator is one of the more subtle shades of the Moodmakers collection and is a light nude color.

De-Stresser is a bright rose pink shade.

Pleasure-Seeker is all one needs for a coral lip look that will make a statement.

Energizer is one of the most vibrant tints in the collection and comes in a super bright orange shade.

Motivator is a nice pink hue that is not too bright but not dull either.

Harmonizer comes in a brownish-pink shade that will look great with all makeup looks.

Optimist is the step-up from Motivator and comes in a super bright pink tint.

Reviver comes in a purple shade that can be used in an everyday look as well.

Euphoric has a vibrant violet hue that will make the lip stand out.

The Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick gives the lips a flawless finish and dries down matte. It has a no-budge formula, and the lipstick comes with the promise of up to 16 hours of wear without any feathering.

The liquid lipstick is not formulated like a lip tint but acts like one in terms of wearability. Being super waterproof, it is difficult to remove this lipstick without the use of a cleansing balm or oil.

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Moodmakers Collection not only has beautiful shades that one would love to own but also has a transfer-proof formula. Hence, one can eat and drink what they like without worrying about their bold lip look getting ruined.

The lipstick comes with an arrow applicator to help fill in the lips precisely. It gives the lips a flawless matte finish, and with matte makeup coming back in trend, this is a worthy product to have in your makeup bag.

Retailing for only $10.99, the Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Moodmakers Collection shades are a great addition to one's vanity. If readers are a fan of bold lip makeup, this might be a good product to check out.

