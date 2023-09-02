5 best beauty marketing trends

Every few years, new beauty marketing trends emerge, indicating that the beauty industry is continually evolving. The beauty and personal care market generated $92.79 billion in revenue in 2023. In the years to come, the market is anticipated to increase its annual growth rate by 2.52%.

Keeping up with beauty marketing trends can help firms stand out from the crowd. Marketers must be quick on their feet to stay ahead of trends that appear out of nowhere and spread swiftly.

Continue reading to learn about some of the top beauty marketing ideas that have been proven to increase revenue and propel your business to global renown.

Top 5 beauty marketing trends to follow this 2023

1) Use of natural ingredients

Carefully selecting ingredients (Image via Shutterstock)

With the rise of parabens, formaldehyde, and phthalates, many consumers have been shifting their attention to natural ingredients such as plant extracts, enzymes, and essential oils. Naturally derived ingredients are safer and healthier than chemical additives.

This is why the use of carefully selected natural ingredients such as vitamin C, olive oil, green tea, aloe vera, etc. has become very important. The use of such organic beauty products is safer for the planet and humans, as they don't include pesticides, GM ingredients, or synthetic colors.

2) Following a clean and sustainable guide

Following clean and sustainable beauty marketing trends (Image via The Pro Co.)

Nowadays, companies are required to follow a clean state of packaging, i.e., "new age innovative packaging," due to the demand for bio-degradable methods and a focus on sustainable refills. This is because consumers opt for cruelty-free, vegan, plant-based, reusable packaging that reduces their carbon footprint.

Companies focusing on eco-friendly materials for their beauty products and going through multiple rounds of formulation and product packaging are prime examples of beauty marketing trends gone right.

3) Selling customizable beauty

Personalized Cosmetics and Skincare Products (Image via Freepik)

As time changes, people's demands keep changing. Companies must keep adapting to beauty marketing trends to meet people's needs. People are now more inclined towards products that are customized especially for them.

One example is the haircare brand startups that have created platforms to meet those requirements based on person-to-person needs. Similarly, they communicate through chatbots, which help them understand and manage each person's hair care products in accordance with their requirements.

4) Focusing more on men-care products

Beauty marketing trends should be more inclined towards men's grooming (Image via Futopia medi-spa)

Men are now focusing more on their self-grooming than before. According to estimates in a report by Future Market Insights, the market for men's skincare products will reach $15,078.23 million in 2023 and $37,000 million by 2033.

Over the forecast period, men's skincare products are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4%. In men's grooming, there have been drastic changes in how they demand products to improve their appearance and follow a good skincare routine. Every Man Jack, Blue Atlas, and Lumin, among others, are beauty care brands, especially focusing on men's care.

5) Working with reliable sources

Influencers promoting beauty products (Image via Instagram/@lovegrace-e)

Working with a reliable face to represent a brand in the beauty business can go a long way. Brands can choose from celebrities, healthcare professionals, and influencers.

Through this, consumers gain knowledge and confidence in the product. In the case of healthcare experts, they provide reassurance to their followers because they represent a trustworthy source. They have a vast network of followers who trust their thoughts more often because of their influence.

Beauty marketing trends are constantly changing and evolving. It is modified in response to consumer preferences and industry practices. To be at the top of their game, every brand must follow beauty marketing trends in order to stand out and represent themselves differently from their competition.