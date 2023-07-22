5 best beauty products launched in July 2023

For those who love makeup and skincare, July 2023 saw the introduction of a variety of new items to the market.

Want the perfect palette to ace makeup looks? You can try the Kylie Cosmetics Classic Matte Palette. Looking for a multitasking eyeshadow stick? The Rare Beauty July launch, All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick will do the job for you.

From Rhode by Hailey Bieber launching the perfect lip balm for chapped lips, to Olaplex launching the Volumizing Blowdry Mist, check out the five best beauty products launched in July 2023 that will elevate your haircare, skincare, and makeup game.

Rare Beauty to Rhode: July witnessed the launch of amazing beauty products

1) Rare Beauty All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick

Shattering the notion of unrealistic beauty standards with their range of products that celebrate individuality, Rare Beauty launched the eyeshadow stick on July 6. 2023.

It is a creamy, multipurpose eyeshadow stick that may line, smoke out, shade and highlight the eyes. Available in six spectacular shades such as bronze, champagne, and burgundy, this weightless eye shadow stick is packed with ultra-fine multi-dimensional pearls that make your eyes shimmer and glow.

The All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow stick is a water-proof, crease-proof, fade-resistant formulation that retails for $22 on the Rare Beauty website.

2) Olaplex Volumizing Blow Dry Mist

Popular for ground-breaking haircare formulations, Olaplex launched its Volumizing Blow Dry Mist on 1 July 2023. Infused with the patented OLAPLEX bond-building technology, the blow dry mist provides lasting bounce to the hair and also offers heat protection of up to 450°F, leaving hair healthy, soft, and shiny.

One of the most sought-after features of this product is its ability to make blowdry a speedy affair while providing softness, shine, and the blowdry bounce.

This humidity-resistant, volumizing blow dry mist retails for $30 on the Olaplex official website.

3) Sephora Collection Best Skin Ever Matte Powder Foundation

A matte powder foundation for makeup lovers who want the 'best skin ever', this formulation is a powder version of Sephora's liquid foundation. If you are looking for a super-breathable formulation that easily blends into the skin, this pressed powder foundation is ideal for you.

Available in forty shades for diverse skin tones, this matte powder foundation offers full coverage, a breathable silky texture, and doesn't crease or cake.

This pore and fine-line covering matte foundation is available for $20 on Sephora's official website.

4) Kylie Cosmetics The Classic Matte Palette

Having created a stir in the makeup world with lip kits, Kylie Cosmetics launched ten essential, all-matte shades for everyday makeup looks with the Classic Matte Palette.

Talking about the blendable, velvety smooth shades, the brand's website states:

"These velvety smooth, blendable formulas glide on effortlessly while delivering a one-swipe color payoff. featuring both warm and cool tones, the shades complement each other for easy natural or smokey eye looks."

The highly-pigmented, matte eyeshadow palette retails for $32 on the Kylie Cosmetics website.

5) Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment

Hailey Bieber's skincare line launched the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in the flavor Rhode Vanilla as a limited edition collection, but its popularity made Hailey Bieber make it one of the brand's permanent products.

It is a restorative lip treatment, ideal for day and night use that gives pillowy soft, naturally plump lips. This peptide lip treatment is a 2022 Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner in the Best Untinted Lip Balm category.

This vegan, cruelty-free, lip balm retails for $16 on the Rhode Skin website and comes in a highly-glazed classic Rhode packaging.

Brands like Ranavat, Tula, and Neutrogena also launched new beauty products in July 2023. Looks like the month had a lot of beauty treats in store for makeup, skincare, and haircare lovers.