5 practical and playful Bobby pin hairstyles

After creating a wave in the fashion arena, Y2K hair accessories are taking the spotlight; this time, it is the good old bobby pins. The beauty of these pins is in their twofold advantage: one is practical and helps keep the hair in place, and the other is playful, which adds a twist to simple hairstyles.

These pins are not as painful as tic-tac pins and are available in multiple styles and colors, making quick DIY hairstyles easy. Ideal for holding and enhancing the look of long and short hair alike, these pins have become the epitome of fancy and functional hair accessories.

This listicle explores five easy-to-create, playful, and practical bobby pin hairstyles for one to try at home.

5 bobby pin hairstyles that are elegant and easy

These pins are available in multiple styles, including fancy stick-ons such as flowers, making hairstyles as easy as a side part and pin insertion. Sported by Hailey Bieber, these pins with flower embellishments have recently garnered much attention.

1) Criss-Cross Pins Hairstyle:

Criss-Cross Pins Hairstyle (Image via GETTY IMAGES / JASON LAVERIS)

This hairstyle is a creative take on the updo, which involves placing the pins in a criss-cross method.

Brush the hair and take two pieces from each side. Bring the hair toward the back and secure each mini section with two bobby pins.

Place the pins in opposite directions to create the criss-cross hairstyle.

Follow the same pattern throughout the entire head.

To avoid hair damage, make sure to use plastic-free tips.

2) Side-part Pin Patch Hairstyle:

There are no specific rules when creating hairstyles with these versatile pins. Just place them wherever you want, and voila! You get easy and practical hairstyles.

The side-part pin patch is about creating a striking abstract design with these pins behind the ear.

Ideal for people with bangs or long hair, this hairstyle takes the functional approach of bobby pins a step further.

Sweep the hair to one side and place a collection of pins to hold the hair together.

This makes the grouped pins look like one collective accessory and creates an excellent wavy summer hairstyle.

3) The Bobby Bun:

One of the many bobby bun styles (Image via blogger.com/ Express-O)

Bobby pins can quickly help create top knots without the hassle of using rubber bands or hair clips.

Start by gathering the hair into a high ponytail positioned on the head.

Use these pins to tuck the pony into a top knot bun. Finish with a hairspray to keep the bun from moving.

This hairstyle is ideal for when you are running short on time or if the hair has crossed the three-day wash period.

Rain or sunshine, this hairstyle is perfect and easy to create for all seasons.

4) Stacked pin hairstyle:

Front crown stacked-pin hairstyle (Image via GETTY IMAGES / ANTHONY HARVEY)

Swedish model Elsa Hosk is seen wearing her bobby pins this way as this adds the perfect finish to the side-parted half up-half down hairstyle.

The hairstyle keeps hair out of the face and is perfect for days when one can’t decide whether to leave the hair tied up or left down.

Begin by brushing the hair and securing a section of hair in the crown area.

Make a half-up, half-down hairstyle, leaving the sectioned hair

Pull back the top section of the hair and smoothen it back

Secure it with hair pins that match the outfit

5) Pearl Pin Hairstyles:

One can create multiple hairstyles with pearl bobby pins. These pins look different and enhance the beauty of a hairstyle.

Add it to a bun or a side part, or use it to hold hair from coming on the face. These pins look like a small hair detail but make a huge impact. Placing a single pearl embellished or bejeweled bobby pin behind the ear instantly enhances the look of a blowout regardless of the hair length.

Bobby pins are an evergreen hair accessory that can elevate simple hairstyles and grip the hair in place for heavy hairdos. The abovementioned hairstyles are easy to try and wear regularly.