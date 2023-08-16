What is the latest "quiet luxury" trend? 5 hairstyles explored

The quiet luxury trend is here to stay. It started from the wardrobe and now it’s coming for the hair too. The world of quiet luxury hair is where minimalist yet expensive looking hairstyles reign supreme, making waves all over social media as a refreshing take on hairstyles that take a lot of effort.

The latest trend is embraced by celebrities like Margot Robbie and Sofia Richie, embracing the beauty of elegance in simplicity.

With a less is more ideology, the latest luxury trend is easy to recreate at home without the hassle of hairstyling tools and the time taken to perfect the hairstyle. This listicle explores 5 quiet luxury hairstyles.

5 quiet luxury hairstyles to ace elegance in simplicity

To incorporate quiet luxury hairstyles in their everyday life, one can take inspiration from Jennifer Lawrence’s honey dye hair paired with a black headband or Margot Robbie’s beach wave blowout during the Barbie press tour. These are the paragon of quiet luxury where less is luxuriously more.

1) Polished Low Bun:

An effortless and easy to ace hairstyle, the polished low bun is ideal for sundowners and brunch. Offering sophistication and mystery together, the bun can be created easily:

Start with a center part and gather the hair into a sleek low bun

The bun should rest at the nape of the neck

Add an abstract hairpin or clip to elevate the polished low bun for an exquisite twist.

2) Beach Waves:

Natural beauty and trending luxury hairstyles go hand in hand. One can embrace the allure of effortless waves that embody free spirit in tousled hair.

To get the perfect beach waves:

Start by sectioning the hair

Use a one-inch barrel curling iron to add waves or rather bends at the middle of the hair’s length

Smoothen out the ends, making the hair look tousled

Add dry shampoo at the roots and texturizing spray at the ends for volume

3) The Iconic Chignon:

Chignons are classic and timeless. It is a hairstyle that never goes out of style. Chignons are achieved by putting the hair together into a knot-like bun and pinning it at the nape of the neck or back of the head.

To ace this epitome of sophistication and refined taste:

Gather the hair at the nape of the neck and twist it into a knot, securing it with hairpins

One can leave out messy strands to frame their face or make the knot low hanging to make the hairdo appear volumized

The chignon is ideal for formal events and casual outings.

4) Soft, Side-Swept Updo Hair:

The soft, side-swept updo is a red carpet classic. It gives modern-day goddess vibes and is an effortless example of the latest luxury hair trend.

To get the soft, side-swept updo:

Sweep the hair to one side and blow dry it, curling the hair at the ends

Pull the hair to one side and tie it into a low ponytail

Wrap the pony and, loop it into a bun, secure it with hairpins

Make sure it is not done too uptight or high

Allow a few hair strands to frame the face

5) The Sleek, Shoulder-Length Bob:

A shift in the quiet luxury hairstyles, this sleek, shoulder-length bob is ideal for summer and humid weather.

It can be styled in multiple ways and frames most face types, giving an easy to maintain hairstyle.

If one doesn't like to go too short, they can opt for layers that help style the hair quickly and epitomizes sophistication.

The latest luxury trend, also known as the stealth wealth trend, is all about looking minimalist, expensive, and high-quality while making a low effort with the hairstyles.

Remember, simplicity is the key to acing quiet luxury hairdos.