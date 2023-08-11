What is the “Fried Potato” Korean hair trend? 5 best Korean Summer 2023 styles explored

The 'Fried Potato' Korean trend created ripples in the beauty domain with its distinctive and attention-grabbing Y2K hairdo. One can get tired of neatly braided hair but with the recent Korean hair trend and its innovative 'French Potato' hairstyles, one can braid their tresses in myriad styles within minutes.

Le Seraphim Kim Chae Won with her 'Fried Potato' trend (image via Sportskeeda)

This craze has gained favor in Korea and among beauty lovers globally. Ushered by influencer Le Seraphim Kim Chae Won, this hairstyle has become a must-try for those desiring a daring and stylish look. She made a point to showcase this hairstyle only on one side of the ear.

High-Up Ponytails, Ribbon Bun and three other best Korean hairstyles of Summer 2023

The popular hairstyle 'Fried Potato', has gained traction lately. This unique craze upholds the voluminous effect, resembling the crispy consistency of fried potatoes. The hairdo normally caters to a cluttered, bedhead-like look with surplus textured layers. To acquire the 'Fried Potato' look, hairdressers and beauticians use the concepts of teasing, backcombing, and methodically using haircare products.

(G)I-DLEs Yuqi following the new Korean hairstyle (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 'French Potato' hairstyle was once famous among the early 2000s pop stars. The mystery of this hairdo is the use of an angulated flat iron. It has now become a favorite hairstyle among Korean stars, adding a playful hint to any look.

While 'Fried Potato' is the 'new entry' in the hairstyle domain, check out the five best Korean hairstyles making waves in the beauty industry.

1) Ribbon Bun

This adorable yet feminine hairdo adds a graceful touch to any summer getup. With an uncomplicated twist and a broad ribbon addition, this hairstyle is ideal for any special event or a casual date. The ribbon works as a statement piece, an adaptable style that can suit different hair lengths and textures, adding a romantic vibe to the beauty seeker's appearance.

2) Front Braid Lolita Ponytails

These Lolita ponytails are a fantastic alternative for skimming for an appealing and impressive coif. Motivated by the 'Lolita' style sub-culture, this hairstyle incorporates braids and ponytails for a lively and impulsive glance. This particular hairdo creates the illusion of extended and voluminous tresses and is suitable for all hair lengths and textures. The front braids add a bewitching twist to the classic ponytail, making it a standout summer fashion preference.

3) Messy Top Knot

Dapper in its way, this messy top knot is a go-to hairdo for many Korean fashionistas and influencers in 2023's summer. This hairstyle gives off a devil-may-care, casual vibe, perfect for beach trips or everyday outings. The top knot's messy nature adds to the oomph factor of one's look while keeping the hair off the face. This hairdo works perfectly for straight and wavy hair, adding volume and texture to the overall impression. Beauty buffs can accessorize it with embellished hairpins or headbands or keep it simple to make it look more dressy.

4) Neat Quirks

If one prefers a more shiny and refined face, the neat quirks hairdo should be on their radar this summer. This Korean hairstyle features faultlessly styled quirks, with smallish hair sections curled and pinned to form a complex pattern. The neat quirks add a touch of grace and polish to the overall look. Neat quirks work perfectly with medium-length to long tresses. And this hairdo fits the bill for formal and casual environments and can be paired with different ensembles, from smart skirts to tailored office suits.

5) High-Up Ponytails

A definitive option for an uncomplicated yet chic summer hairdo, this Korean craze boosts the classic ponytail by placing it on the crown of the head at a height. This high placement instantly adds a fresh vibe to the look, making it an excellent option for hot summer days. This hairdo also adds a hint of modernity and refinement to the appearance while creating an immediate facelift impact and defining the features.

New Jeans Hyein flaunts the recent hairstyle trend (Image via Sportskeeda)

Korean hairstyles have taken center stage in beauty and fashion in the ongoing summer of 2023. From the much-hyped 'Fried Potato' look to the cute ribbon bun or the naughty front braid Lolita ponytails, these Korean summer hairstyles cater to most beauty buffs' preferences, allowing individuals to express their creativity and embrace a carefree, effortlessly cool aesthetic.