Exploring safety and after care of full facelift surgery

Are you planning to get facelift surgery?

If so, it's important to understand the procedure and know the after-care, as post any surgery, if not looked after properly, the face will be prone to infections.

What is facelift surgery?

Facelift (Photo via Sam Moghadam Khamseh/Unsplash)

Facelift surgery, also known as a rhytidectomy, is a cosmetic surgical procedure aimed at improving the visible signs of aging in the face and neck. The procedure involves tightening the skin and underlying muscles of the face and neck to give a more youthful and rejuvenated appearance.

During a facelift, the surgeon makes incisions around the ears and/or hairline and lifts and tightens the skin and muscles. Excess skin is removed, and the remaining skin is smoothed out and sutured back into place. The procedure typically takes several hours and can be done under general anesthesia or local anesthesia with sedation.

Facelift surgery can address many concerns, including sagging skin, deep creases, jowls and excess fat or skin on the neck. However, it's important to note that facelift surgery is a major surgical procedure with potential risks and complications, including bleeding, infection, scarring, nerve damage and asymmetry.

It's important to discuss the risks and benefits of the procedure with a qualified and experienced plastic surgeon before making a decision.

When is facelift surgery recommended?

Whether facelift surgery is recommended or not depends on individual circumstances, goals and preferences.

A facelift may be suggested if an individual has significant signs of aging in their face and neck, like sagging skin, deep wrinkles, jowls and excess skin or fat in the neck area, and desires a more youthful and rejuvenating appearance.

In some cases, non-surgical options, like injectable fillers or Botox, may be a more appropriate and effective option for achieving desired results. Eventually, whether facelift surgery is required or not depends on an individual's unique circumstances and needs.

It should be determined on a case-by-case basis with the guidance of a qualified medical professional.

Is full facelift surgery safe?

Full scale surgery (Photo via Online Marketing/Unsplash)

Facelift surgery is generally considered safe when performed by a qualified and experienced plastic surgeon in an adequately equipped surgical facility. However, like any surgical procedure, the surgery has risks and potential complications.

Some potential risks of facelift surgery include bleeding, infection, anesthesia complications, nerve damage, scarring and asymmetry. Additionally, there's always the possibility of unsatisfactory results or complications that require further surgical correction.

To minimize the risks associated with the surgery, it's important to choose a board-certified plastic surgeon with extensive experience performing facelift procedures. The surgeon should also thoroughly evaluate your medical history and current health status to ensure that you're a good candidate for the procedure.

It's important to follow all pre- and post-operative instructions provided by your surgeon and to carefully monitor your recovery for any signs of complications. Eventually, the safety of the surgery depends on various factors, including the skill and experience of the surgeon, patient's health status and how well the patient follows pre- and post-operative instructions.

After-care for full facelift

After the surgery, it's important to follow your plastic surgeon's specific post-operative instructions to ensure a safe and smooth recovery.

Here are some general aftercare tips that may be recommended:

Keep your head elevated

It's important to keep your head elevated for the first few days after surgery to reduce swelling and promote healing.

Apply ice packs

Applying ice packs to the face can also help reduce swelling and discomfort.

Avoid strenuous activity

It's important to avoid strenuous activity, like exercise, for several weeks after surgery to prevent complications.

Take prescribed medication

Your surgeon may prescribe pain medication and antibiotics to prevent infection. Make sure to take these medications as directed.

Keep incisions clean and dry

It's important to keep your incisions clean and dry to prevent infection. Your surgeon may provide instructions on how to care for your incisions.

Avoid smoking

It's important to avoid or rather quit smoking for several weeks before and after surgery.

Attend follow-up appointments

Your surgeon will likely schedule several follow-up appointments to monitor your healing and ensure that there're no complications. It's important to attend all these appointments as scheduled.

It's important to follow all post-operative instructions provided by your surgeon and to contact them immediately if you experience any concerning symptoms or complications during your recovery.

