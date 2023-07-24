5 best hairstyles for fine hair to add volume

In the glamour, glitz and galore realm, most beauty-craving souls with fine hair opt for new hairstyles, thanks to the effortless, elegant and inexpensive alternatives. But cherry-picking a new one this season can be crafty and confusing, with many new styles trending. Nevertheless, with patience, a beauty buff can find an incredible new hairstyle to illuminate their physical stature.

Although fine hair may appear limp and lifeless, several professional hairstyling ploys may help to overcome this. There is a wide variety of hairstyles that work well with fine hair. Seconding this, popular celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena commented:

“The flob cut has the line and length of the bob, but the top layers have much more texture, so it’s lighter on top and easier to flip around. Flipping your hair can feel heavy with a regular bob since it’s cut with no part, but the flob is cut and parted all around—in the middle, on the left, and then the right—so the ends are just texturized, it gives the hair movement.”

Contrary to popular belief, styling fine hair is not as challenging as it may seem. The trick lies in incorporating the correct hairstyle, texture and layers to enhance volume and using appropriate hair products.

Volumise the fine tresses with these 5 best hairstyles

Styling can be fairly difficult for individuals with fine tresses. Reasons can be various, making their tresses look lack-lustre, limp and lifeless. There are several hairstyles to volumise fine and limp-looking hair. The hair can appear more voluminous with the right hairstyle.

From voluminous hair updos to pixie cuts, check out the 5 hairstyling technique to revamp fine hair with these amazing hairstyles.

1) Layered Cuts

Layered cuts are embracing the transformative power of layers and witnessing one's hairspring to life with envy-inducing volume. By strategically positioning the layers throughout the hair, this creative approach cleverly assembles the illusion of consistency while insinuating movement into the locks of any beauty buff. The key to dimensional charm is choosing for lengthy layers over stocky, unsharpened cuts that weigh down the light tresses.

With their versatility, layered cuts are a match made in hairstyling heaven for all hair sizes, from chic short bobs to elegant long hair.

How to achieve this look:

Confer with an experienced hair stylist

Select a suitable length for the tresses

Ask for strategic layer order on the hair

Use hair styling products to make it look voluminous

2) Pixie Cut with Textured Bangs

For those lovelies desiring a renewed and stylish appearance, the pixie cut with textured bangs is an ideal choice. This edgy and stylish hairstyle enhances volume for those with fine hair. By adding textured bangs and effectively giving the appearance of fullness, the short length adds dimension and beauty to the entire look.

To attain the preferred 'disordered' effect, it is advised to confer with a hairstylist who can effortlessly blend layers and consistency into the bangs. Consider combining this beautiful hairdo with a fiery hair color to give a bit of glitz and create a statement.

How to achieve this look:

Discuss with a proficient hairstylist for matching the hairstyle with the face

Opt for layers and texture in the bangs.

Add volume to the hair by keeping its length short

For extra gliz, choose the best matching hair color

3) Voluminous Updo

A voluminous updo can convert fine tresses for memorable events, providing that much-required growth. This beautiful hairstyle volumises, resulting in an agile and refined appearance.

For this hairstyle, one must tease the dome area, adding height and dimension to the look. Then, they must artfully gather the tresses into an elegant bun or a dapper chignon and fasten it with strategically positioned bobby pins. The final touch concerns spritzing a good hairspray for an ongoing voluminous effect. For added allure, highlight this stunning hairstyle with stunning hair clips or a charming headband.

How to achieve this look:

Tease the crown area for added height with the help of a tail comb and hair styler

Place the tresses into an elegant bun or chic-looking chignon

Attach with strategically positioned bobby pins

Use hair styling spray for enduring voluminous results

4) Half-Up Half-Down with Teased Crown

The half-up half-down coif is a definitive pick that intensifies volume and charm for those beauty fanatics with fine hair. This alluring look gains charm by artfully razzing the crown area, imparting height and volume.

By gathering the top section of the hair and tying it with a hair tie or bobby pins, any beauty aficionado can gain a delicate and idealistic touch while letting the rest of the tresses cascade gracefully. This hairdo offers a distinctive method for adding volume to the fine hair and can be easily adapted for any occassion, whether a relaxed outing or a dressy occasion.

How to achieve this look:

Tease the crown to make it look voluminous

Assemble the top section and fasten it with medium-sized bobby pins.

Loosen the rest of the hair for a free fall.

Customise the hairstyle for any occasion with hair beads, pearl embellished hair pins or even a bowknot barrette.

5) Messy Waves

Messy waves are the choice for those beauty seekers craving a chic and natural build. This hairstyle brings volume and consistency to fine hair and oozes a devil-may-care, beachy vibe.

Acquiring this look starts with using a texturising spray on damp hair, then scrunching the hair with fingers while blow-drying. Once dry, loose waves are built using a hair-curling tool or a flat iron. A spritz of sea salt sprinkle achieves the preferred undone hairdo. Embracing the charm of messy waves allows individuals with fine hair to flaunt their beautiful hair and carry themselves with confidence.

How to achieve this look:

Use a hair texturising spray to moisten the hair strands

Scrunch hair while blow-drying using a 'cold' mode of a hair-dryer

Use a hair-curling tool or flat iron to flatten the leftover hair strands

Spray sea salt for an 'unfinished' or 'messy wave' look.

Styling fine hair does not have to be a hurdle any more for any beauty buff. With fitting hairstyles and methods, they can enrich their beauty and volumise their fine hair into a stunning mane.

Multiple choices are open, from pixie cuts with textured bangs to messy buns; they can explore mixed hairstyles and find the one that complements their distinctive style and add volume to their beautiful tresses.