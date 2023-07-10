Keratin Complex 15-minute service: Everything to know about KCExpress service at Ulta Beauty stores

The Keratin Complex 15-minute service, well-known as the KCExpress service, is a revolutionary option for beauty lovers seeking a quick hair transformation. This specifically formulated, innovative 15-minute keratin treatment leaves behind smooth, frizz-free, shiny tresses and promotes healthy-looking hair for up to six weeks.

KCExpress became available on the service menu at The Salon at Ulta Beauty starting July 1, at a nationwide price of $50. Clubbing the same with any hair color service takes less than an hour, as compared to a typical color service.

Speaking about the 15-minute KCExpress service available at the Salon at Ulta Beauty, Zoe Hyams, the senior vice president of marketing and public relations of Ulta Beauty stores, stated:

“We are so excited to bring the Keratin Complex’s newest salon treatment, KCExpress, to The Salon at Ulta Beauty, providing a quick, affordable smoothing solution for all guests to experience the powerful benefits of Signature Keratin.”

All the benefits of the KCExpress service or Keratin Complex 15-minute service at the Ulta Beauty stores

The Keratin Complex is a ground-breaking hair treatment that revitalizes damaged and dry tresses for a luxurious, silky-smooth texture. It eliminates frizz, making it a stand-alone haircare service owing to its natural keratin proteins.

These organic proteins strengthen and repair every strand of hair effectively from within. Thus, the hair becomes manageable with fewer breakages. It is an ideal hair-care solution for those beauty buffs who struggle to control frizzy or dry hair.

KCExpress, or the keratin complex 15-minute service, has several transformative benefits for long tresses.

Gives instant shine

The specially designed KCExpress treatment enhances the shine of the hair strands. The treatment combines keratin and other nourishing ingredients to form a protective layer, effectively reflecting light and producing glossy, healthy-looking locks.

Reduces frizz

The KCExpress service combats unruly frizz effectively by gently smoothing down the hair cuticles. This haircare treatment seals in the moisture within each strand while controlling the flyaways. It helps achieve silky, smooth, manageable hair that is frizz-free for up to six weeks.

Enhances hair texture

The 15-minute Keratin Complex service is perfect for getting silky-smooth hair. It aids in enhancing the overall texture by filling in the gaps within damaged hair fibres, resulting in a soft and more elegant feel when touched.

Promotes vibrancy and richness of hair color

The vibrancy and richness of any hair color, whether natural or treated, gets promoted further by the 15-minute Keratin Complex hair treatment. It effectively seals the hair color molecules and prevents any fading. KCExpress permits a fresh and vibrant appearance of the hair for six weeks.

Hair styling time lessens

The time required to style hair comes down incredibly with the 15-minute Keratin Complex treatment. It enhances hair manageability by reducing unruly frizz, resulting in less time to achieve a desired look.

Gives long-lasting results

The 15-minute Keratin Complex treatment's longevity is truly remarkable. While certain hair treatments might have a short duration of effectiveness, this hair treatment gives long-lasting results for up to six weeks. This ensures that the hair remains beautiful and manageable for an extended time.

Keratin Complex has significantly impacted the beauty industry by introducing its highly acclaimed Natural Keratin Smoothing Treatment over the last few years. The recently introduced 15-minute treatment ticks all the boxes owing to its immediate shine, frizz control quality, soft hair texture, vibrant hair color, and lessened hair-styling time, with long-lasting results.

With the comfort of being available at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide for $50, this newly launched 15-minute keratin treatment may be a lucrative cosmetic procedure.

Poll : 0 votes