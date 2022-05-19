Female K-pop idols who slayed short hair cut

Female K-pop idols are often held to impossibly high beauty standards. In the past, women in K-pop have been criticized for putting on weight, being vocal about issues that matter to them, or being too provocative.

Short hair can be a subtle way of speaking out against the double standards of this ever-expanding global industry. Hairstyles that subvert the "typical" image of an idol may be met with both support and disapproval, but ultimately one has to respect the decision of the artist and their agency.

5 female K-pop idols who rocked short haircuts

Short hairstyles can be highly flattering because they frame the face and highlight facial features. Women from K-pop have experimented with many shorter hairstyles, ranging from a pixie cut to a short bob.

Short haircuts sported by certain female K-pop idols have become iconic in their own right. Here are five female K-pop idols who looked amazing with their short hair.

1) Jeongyeon from TWICE

Known for her beautiful shoulder-length hair, Jeongyeon from TWICE has been experimenting with short hair since the debut of the girl group.

From sporting a short pixie cut during the music video and promotions for CHEER UP to coloring her hair in pastel blue hues during the What is Love? era, she has proved time and again that she can pull off any hairstyle effortlessly.

2) Lisa from BLACKPINK

Rocking her iconic bangs since the debut of the Lovesick Girls group, Lisa has experimented with short hair several times. She had a short black bob during BLACKPINK's 2020 collaboration with Selena Gomez for Ice Cream, and went on to show off her short pink hair in November 2021.

The Thai rapper has been seen sporting a slightly longer, honey-blonde hairdo as of late, further fueling rumors of a BLACKPINK comeback.

3) Wendy from Red Velvet

In 2019, Red Velvet's Wendy was seen with a short hairdo that framed her face beautifully during the promotions of Zimzalabim. The hairstyle took the internet by storm, and became popular as the "Wendy cut" among hairstylists and hairdressers in South Korea.

The hairstyle, also called the "sharming" cut, was equal parts edgy and feminine. It is not difficult to guess why it was so much in demand among women at the time.

4) Ryujin from ITZY

ITZY's lead dancer Ryujin has often been seen flaunting short hair. The look suits the young K-pop idol perfectly.

In fact, the 21 year-old rapper went viral for her quintessential shoulder dance in Wannabe. She happened to be in the center sporting an edgy, short and straight hairdo during her choreographed parts. If anyone embodies ITZY's girl crush concept well, it's definitely Ryujin.

5) Amber from f(x)

This list will be incomplete without Amber Liu, or Amber from f(x). The 29 year-old singer has been sporting a short hairdo, resembling a boy-cut, ever since her debut as part of f(x). She is continuing the short hair tryst in her solo career as well.

The Taiwanese-American singer has always maintained an androgynous style with tattoos, piercings and typically "masculine" clothes. A fierce ally of the LGBTQ+ community, she expressed her support in the music video of Three Million Years.

Amber happens to be one of the most exceptional female K-pop idols in the industry, unapologetically herself at every step of the way.

Many women in the K-pop industry are finding ways to show the naysayers that they are unaffected by the online criticism. They are carving out their own space in the music world, successfully breaking out of traditional stereotypes.

