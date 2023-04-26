Good hair care and hair care products are an important part of daily routine, and it becomes even more crucial when we're working out regularly.

Sweating during a workout can lead to lot of hair damage, so if you're not taking care of hair properly, it can lead to breakage, dryness and other problems. In this article, we look at a few hair care products you can use before and after workouts to keep your hair healthy and looking great.

Hair care products to use before and after workouts

Hair care products to use before and after workouts are as essential as drinking water after workout (Image via Pexels)

Here are five must-use hair care products to add to your before and after workout routine:

1) Dry shampoo

Dry shampoo is one of the excellent hair care products to use before a workout. It helps absorb excess oil and sweat from scalp, leaving hair looking and feeling fresh. When you use dry shampoo before a workout, it can also help prevent hair from becoming too oily or greasy, which can prevent breakage and damage.

To use dry shampoo, simply apply it to your roots, and massage it in. You can use a brush or your fingers to distribute it evenly. If you have very oily hair, you may want to apply the dry shampoo a few times throughout the day to keep your hair looking and feeling fresh.

2) Leave-in conditioner

After a workout, your hair may be feeling dry and damaged. Using a leave-in conditioner can help to moisturize and nourish your hair, leaving it feeling soft and silky.

Look for a leave-in conditioner that contains ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, or argan oil, as these ingredients are excellent for restoring moisture to your hair.

To use a leave-in conditioner, simply apply a small amount to your hair, starting at the ends and working your way up to the roots. You can leave it in your hair all day, or wash it out after a few hours.

3) Heat protectant

If you're using hot tools like a flat iron or curling iron on your hair, it's important to use a heat protectant to prevent damage. Heat protectants work by forming a barrier between hair and the hot tool, reducing amount of damage that can be done to hair.

To use a heat protectant, simply spray it onto your hair before using a hot tool. Make sure to distribute it evenly throughout your hair, focusing on the ends where damage is most likely to occur.

4) Hair oil

Do not forget to oil your hair. (Image via Pexels)

Using a hair oil before and after a workout can help protect hair and prevent damage. Hair oils are great for nourishing hair and adding shine, and they can also help prevent split ends and breakage.

To use a hair oil, simply apply a small amount to your hair, starting at the ends and working your way up to the roots. You can leave it in your hair all day, or wash it out after a few hours.

5) Detangling spray

If you have long hair, it's important to use a detangling spray before and after a workout to prevent tangling and breakage. Detangling sprays work by smoothing out the hair cuticle, making it easier to comb through your hair without causing damage.

To use a detangling spray, simply spray it onto your hair before combing or brushing it. Make sure to use a wide-toothed comb to avoid causing damage to your hair.

Taking care of your hair before and after a workout is essential for keeping it healthy and looking great.

By using hair care products like dry shampoo, leave-in conditioner, heat protectant, hair oil, and detangling spray, you can prevent damage and breakage and keep your hair looking and feeling its best. Try incorporating these products in your hair care routine, and see the difference they can make for your hair.

