Looking for the best hair treatment for damaged hair? Well, the treatments primarily depend on the cause and type of hair you have.

Hair damage is more than just tangles and hair fall – it basically refers to the damage caused to the hair cuticle or to the outer part of hair, which in turn, makes the hair shaft more vulnerable to damage.

Various factors can cause hair damage, including heating tools, styling products, chemical-based shampoos and conditioners, chemical treatments, nutrient deficiencies, and environmental aggressors such as pollution and sun exposure. All of them can make the hair look and feel dry, tangled, frizzy, rough, brittle, and unmanageable.

Fortunately, with a proper hair care regime, you can repair your damaged hair and also prevent it from getting more damaged in the future. Read on to find out about the types of hair damage, along with the best hair treatment for damaged hair.

Common types of hair damage

Hair styling products can cause hair damage. (Photo via Pexels/Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich)

There are several types of hair damage that you might face, including:

color damage

split ends

chemical damage

dry, dull, and frizzy hair

heat damage

hair loss or thinning

environmental damage

Some potential causes of hair damage include heat styling, excessive stress, chemical-based treatments, tight hairstyles, fungal infections, nutrient deficiency, and poor hair care routines.

Damaged hair is already very fragile, so it requires more care and attention. With the following hair breakage treatment options, you can repair your damaged hair and get stronger and healthier-looking locks.

Hair treatment for damaged hair: What can you do?

Fix your damaged hair with the following tips:

#1 Switch to a gentle hair care regime

The best hair treatment for damaged hair is to use a gentle shampoo and conditioner. (Photo via Pexels/RODNAE Productions)

The best hair treatment for damaged hair is to switch to a gentler and easier hair care routine.

Wash and condition your hair no more than thrice a week to keep it free of dead skin cells, dandruff, dirt, and sebum. Make sure you use products that are free of parabens, sulfates, dyes, and alcohol. Use deep conditioning masks after shampooing to repair your damaged hair.

#2 Comb your hair before washing

Another important thing you must do to prevent further hair damage is to comb your hair before washing it. Tangles and frizz can cause serious hairfalls and also weaken the scalp.

Moreover, wet hair is more susceptible to damage. So, to avoid hairfalls and tangles, remember to comb your hair before washing and avoid combing right after shampooing. Also, use a wide-tooth comb, as they're gentle on the strands.

#3 Massage your scalp

Massaging the scalp with oil once a week helps boost blood circulation, improves hair quality, and stimulates healthy hair growth.

Oiling improves hair from its roots and also prevents damage to its length by improving its quality and texture. Oiling the lengths also reduces split ends and prevents them from coming back.

#4 Get your hair trimmed regularly

Get your hair trimmed regularly. (Photo via Pexels/RODNAE Productions)

The best hair treatment for damaged hair also includes getting your hair trimmed regularly.

Trimming hair removes split ends and also prevents them from traveling up the hair and creating more damage. It's important to get your hair trimmed every four to six weeks to prevent more damage.

#5 Invest in a good hair sunscreen

Just like your skin, hair can also get damaged and dry by harmful UV rays, so it's important to protect it. For that, you can apply hair sunscreen or invest in products that have UV and heat protectants for the most protection against sun, temperature and pollution.

Apart from the aforementioned hair treatment for damaged hair options, you must also remember the following tips:

Don’t wash your hair every day.

Avoid using heating and other styling tools on your hair.

Go for loose hairstyles.

Improve your eating habits, and consume a balanced diet.

Massage your scalp with oil at least once a week

Get regular trims to remove split ends, and protect your hair from further damage

Apply home-based hair masks such as yogurt and egg mask or banana and yogurt hair mask at least once a week.

When to consult a doctor?

While the aforementioned options for hair treatment for damaged hair are quite effective if done regularly, it's advisable to make an appointment with a dermatologist if you notice sudden thinning of hair, excessive hair fall, redness, itchiness, or burning sensation on the scalp, and hair fall accompanied by weight loss and fatigue. All of them can be signs of an underlying medical condition.

