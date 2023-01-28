Surprising Reasons Your Hair Falling Out & How to Stop it

Hair falling out and hair thinning are common issues nowadays, but what's the cause of falling hair?

Both men and women frequently sigh in frustration when asked this typical question. Because hair health is complex, the answer to the question is rarely straightforward.

There can be a variety of reasons why your hair is thinning, lacking shine, or not as wonderful as it used to be, depending on internal and external circumstances. The main elements that impact hair quality are listed below. You might be shocked by some of them.

Why Is My Hair Falling Out?

Losing one's hair can be disastrous. You're not the only one if you suspect your hair may be falling. Finding the reason for your hair loss is the first step towards a cure.

Here’s a list of reasons that may be behind your hair falling out:

1) Hormonal imbalance

According to reports, hormonal imbalances can lead to an increase in hormones (responsible for your hair falling out) like androgen and testosterone, and a decrease in hormones that promote hair growth like estrogen and progesterone.

It's crucial to identify the underlying source of the hormonal imbalance; you may have a thyroid condition, polycystic ovarian syndrome, or you may only need a hormone-regulatory drug like birth control. Your doctor can create the best action plan to resolve (or at least lessen) the issue once the cause has been identified.

2) Stress

The expression "I'm so frustrated I'm ripping my hair apart" is surely familiar to you, but stress and hair loss can coexist without us tearing our hair out by the roots aggressively. Telogen effluvium, a temporary form of hair loss, can hasten hair loss when under stress, whether it be acute or chronic.

3) Chemicals

Using treatments that contain chemicals to dye or bleach the hair can cause damage known as traumatic alopecia. Regular haircare solutions sometimes include harsh chemicals that can irritate and inflame the scalp, resulting in hair falling out.

Pick items with more natural ingredients wherever you can. Look for terms like 'organic', 'non-GMO' and 'paraben-free' on labels.

4) Poor nutrition

While having too much Vitamin A can result in hair loss, having too little can result in dry, brittle hair that's prone to breaking off.

The good news is that if your vitamin A levels are within a healthy range, your hair will start to grow normally again, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. If you're currently taking any medications, ask your doctor how much you should take.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, inadequate protein, iron, and calorie intake is a contributing factor.

5) Hair extensions and tight pony hairstyle

According to the America Hair Loss Association, tight ponytails, tight braiding, cornrowing, and hair extensions can cause hair trauma, resulting in hair falling out. If caught early and you stop tugging your hair back, your hair could start to grow normally again.

How Much Hair Loss Is Normal?

It's simple to conclude that there must be a health issue causing hair loss when you witness a clump of fallen hair strands in the sink. However, some hair loss is common for all ages and people.

When you thoroughly wash your hair in the shower, hairs that are already loose or separated from the scalp gather close to the drain. Despite the fact that it may seem like a lot, what you are probably observing is typical hair loss.

Each day, you lose between 50 and 100 hair strands, which is typical. However, a variety of factors, including hormones, drugs, vitamin shortages, and stress, can contribute to excessive shedding and hair loss. The hair is attempting to communicate with you about your health if it's falling out.

You should consult your primary care physician or dermatologist if you notice hair loss that's uncommon for you, such as bald patches, patchiness, or clumps of hair falling out.

How to Stop Hair Shedding?

Protein may be the most important nutrient for hair growth, as it makes up the hair. You can combat nutritional hair loss by eating more protein-rich foods. Supplements can be beneficial for increasing vitamin and mineral levels, but only when used in conjunction with a balanced diet.

As mentioned earlier, stress is also an underlying cause of hair falling out.

Even if you have no control over the situations that cause your stress levels to soar, you can regulate your stress and hair loss by taking essential measures to manage it, such as deep breathing, abstaining from alcohol, coffee, and nicotine, and engaging in physical activity.

