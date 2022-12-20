Thinning Hair: Causes, Treatment, Vitamins & More

There are a few things as heart-breaking as standing in front of the mirror and noticing thinning hair on your scalp. While it's natural to lose 50 to 100 hairs per day, anything more than that could mean you're in for a rough ride.

What are the major causes of thinning hair?

There are a plethora of reasons for excess hairfall and hair thinning, including:

Genetic or hereditary factors, such as androgenetic alopecia. In males, hair loss typically occurs on the top and front of the head. In females, thinning occurs on the top and crown of the head.

Recent childbirth

Old age

Menopause or cessation of contraceptive pill intake

Autoimmune conditions like alopecia areata, immune system deficiencies

Significant weight loss in short period of time

Scarring alopecia

Stress, depression

Vitamin D, iron, folic acid, zinc, biotin deficiency

Wearing tight hairstyles and using harsh hair products

Color treatments or perms

Scalp psoriasis

Dietary deficiencies can also cause brittle hair shafts and scalp dryness. It can give a dull, lifeless appearance to your hair and cause hair loss in children.

Thinning hair can also be due to acute reasons like telogen effluvium, which is a non-scarring type of hair loss. While acute cases involve temporary hair loss, and the hair regrows after a while, chronic cases may have continuous shedding of hair.

What are the best treatments for thinning hair?

Here're some treatments:

1) Minoxidil

Minoxidil is an FDA approved drug that has been proven to regrow hair. It's an over-the-counter drug that should be applied continuously. Any break in treatment protocols can lead to recurring hair loss.

Minoxidil is available in liquid or foam form and is typically applied twice a day to the entire scalp. Scalp irritation, contact dermatitis, increased heart rate, and excessive hair growth on the face and neck are possible side effects.

2) Finasteride

Finasteride, popularly known as 'Propecia', was the first FDA-approved oral medication for male hair loss. It's only available via prescription and is generally not considered for pre-menopausal females. Women planning to start a family should stay away from this medication due to side effects during pregnancy.

Generally, 1 mg pills are required to be taken daily. However, they do come with a host of side effects, including erectile dysfunction, gynecomastia, and decreased sex drive.

It has also been shown to cause depression, ejaculation disorder, and skin rashes. Getting on Propecia for thinning hair should be a well-thought out decision, but the rates of side effects are rare.

3) Home remedies

Various home remedies have been passed on through generations that can possibly help with thinning hair and excessive shedding:

Scalp Massage

Massaging the scalp with just your fingertips or a handheld scalp massager can help promote blood flow, encouraging hair growth.

Essential Oils

Add the following essential oils while massaging your scalp:

lavender oil

rosemary oil

thyme oil

tulsi oil

peppermint oil

jojoba oil

coconut oil

Always test the oil by applying it on your arms or legs to check for any allergic reactions.

4) Anti-thinning shampoos

They work in two ways. First, they provide volume to the hair, making it look denser and thicker. Secondly, they can help reduce hair loss.

5) Corticosteroids

If you're suffering from conditions like alopecia areata, prescription corticosteroids can stop your thinning hair by controlling hair follicle inflammation. They're either applied topically or injected directly into the scalp.

Note: Other treatments like dermarolling, ketoconazole, nizoral shampoo, and PRP therapy are gaining popularity. Consult your dermatologist before trying them out, though.

Smoking has also been linked to hair loss. If you're a smoker, quit immediately.

Can Vitamins and Minerals Reduce Thinning Hair?

Hair is made up of a tough protein called keratin. A balanced diet rich in complex carbohydrates, high protein, and adequate fat is necessary for proper hair growth.

Include the following vitamins and minerals in your diet:

Iron - Green leafy vegetables, nuts, oats, tofu

Zinc - oysters, red meat, poultry

Folic Acid - legumes, green leafy vegetables

Biotin - nuts, egg yolks, organ meats, legumes

Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids - fish

Selenium - Brazil nuts, chicken, fish, red meat

Vitamin-D - fish, dairy products, beef

Try to get adequate sunlight throughout the day. You can also use multivitamins, fish oil supplements, and biotin supplements for additional support.

Takeaway

Follow the aforementioned diet and lifestyle tips to control thinning hair and promote hair growth. Always consult a dermatologist before starting any medication for your hair, though.

