6 Natural Ways for Men to Prevent Hair Loss

Hair loss is an emotionally sensitive topic that scares most of us. Although hair loss isn't physically damaging, the emotional toll is significant.

There are many possible causes of hair loss: genetics, hormonal imbalances, fungal infections in the scalp, stress, autoimmune diseases and nutritional deficiencies). However, there are ways to slow down and even reverse hair loss naturally.

Whether or not you view hair loss as a normal part of the ageing process or an emotional and psychological burden, there are natural ways to prevent hair loss – and even grow back that shiny head of hair.

Natural Ways for Men to Prevent Hair Loss

Here's a look at six natural ways for men to prevent hair loss:

1) Scalp Massage

Scal massage helps in enhancing blood flow. (Image via Pexels / Bennie Lukas Bester)

Massaging the scalp, which can be used in combination with hair oils and masks, stimulates the scalp and may improve hair thickness. The dermal papilla cells at the bottom of hair follicles play a key role in formation of hair, hair growth and shedding and regrowth cycle. Massage also has numerous benefits, including improving blood flow and the health of the scalp.

In a 2019 study published in Physiology Research, researchers found that massaging the scalp improves blood flow to the head and improves its health while stimulating hair growth. A scalp massage every day can help relieve stress and tension. If these emotions are what's causing your hair loss, it could be just what you need.

2) Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a natural hair treatment that helps prevent the loss of protein in hair. After you wash your hair, apply a small amount of coconut oil to your tresses, and let it soak in overnight or for several hours. If you have oily hair, you can use coconut oil as a leave-in treatment that won't weigh down your locks.

Massage a few tablespoons of coconut oil into your scalp and all over your hair. If you have dry hair, use it as a leave-in conditioner. There’s not enough research to show that coconut oil promotes hair growth, but it lubricates the hair shaft and prevents breakage. Applying coconut oil to the scalp helps enrich the microbiome of hair follicles, making them healthier.

3) Aloe Vera

Using aloe vera helps in reducing dandruff. (Image via Unsplash / Pisauikan)

Aloe vera has been used for many years to treat hair loss, as well as soothe and condition the scalp. It can reduce dandruff and unblock hair follicles that may be blocked by excess oil in the scalp.

To give your hair extra shine and luster, try applying pure aloe vera gel to your scalp and hair three or four times a week.You can also look for shampoos and conditioners that contain aloe vera.

To improve the health of your hair, massage a fresh aloe vera leaf to your scalp and let it sit for 45 minutes before rinsing thoroughly. You can do this two to three times per week.

4) Ginseng

Consuming ginseng supplements can stimulate hair growth by improving the health of hair follicles. Active components of ginseng, known as ginsenosides, are thought to be responsible for ginseng’s positive effect on hair loss.

A 2018 review showed promising results when people used ginseng to stimulate hair growth. When taking supplements, always follow the directions on the label, and check for possible side effects.

5) Meditation

Daily meditation practise improve hair growth. (Image via Unsplash / Daniel Mingook)

Taking part in meditative practices for just a few minutes each day can help slow you down, and give your mind and body a chance to find its mojo again. By slowing down, you giving yourself a chance to manage your stress levels, which can be helpful when it comes to your hair's health.

Meditation has been shown to increase blood flow in the frontal lobes of our brains and also improve hair growth. Meditation can also help hair growth by nourishing the hair cells.

6) Dietary Changes

Hair is made up of protein, just like the rest of the body. To promote hair growth, make sure you’re consuming well-balanced meals that contain things like vitamin C, vitamin B2, zinc, iron and biotin.

These nutrients can help your body grow healthy hair. If you’re not sure where to find these nutrients in food, try eating nuts, fish, eggs, avocado, whole grains and beans.

Eating mindfully is not just about how you prepare your food. It also involves eating slowly and without distraction, helping you to fully appreciate the taste of your dish, support healthy digestion and prevent overeating. That leads to a reduction in your stress level.

Takeaway

If you're beginning to lose your hair, or you have already lost a lot of it, you don’t have to react with panic or worry. You can choose a natural treatment that can help minimise the loss or even reverse it.

By using special shampoos and other hair products, as well as by trying different types of massages and scalp treatments, you should be able to improve the condition of your hair and feel better about yourself.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you for natural ways or external hair treatment? Natural always Can try external treatment 0 votes so far