What Are the Best Vitamins for Hair Growth?

Hair growth depends on many factors, including age, health, genetics, environmental exposure, medications, and diet.

While some factors like age and genetics cannot be dealt with, hair health can be boosted by a proper lifestyle and diet. A diet lacking the required nutrients can lead to hair loss.

Having a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help promote hair growth. Several studies have sought to find the connection between micronutrients and hair loss.

Vitamins for Hair Growth

Vitamins are known for their hair growth benefits. Consuming these nutrients can help prevent hair loss. Supplementation with these vitamins for hair growth can reap amazing results. Some of these vitamins are:

1) Biotin

Eggs are one of the richest sources of biotin and other nutrients (Image via Unsplash/Coffeefy Workafe)

Biotin is also known as vitamin B7. Low levels of biotin can cause hair loss, skin rashes, and brittle nails.

Biotin is found in egg yolks, meat, and whole grains. It's extremely popular amongst vitamins for hair growth. Vegans and vegetarians are often low on biotin. Supplementation of biotin often yields good results. Most haircare supplements and products contain this vitamin.

2) Iron

Read meat is the richest source of highly bioavailable heme iron. (Image via Unsplash/Sven Brandsma)

Iron is required by red blood cells to transport oxygen in the body. Iron deficiency can also lead to hair loss. Although iron is a mineral, its function is very essential and cannot be ignored.

It'sconsidered to be among the best vitamins for hair growth. Iron has two forms: heme iron and non-heme iron. Heme iron is considered the best form of iron due to its high bioavailability. Meat is the richest source of heme iron.

3) Vitamin C

Guavas are rich in ascorbic acid. (Image via Unsplash/VD Photography)

Vitamin C, or ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin known for its antioxidant properties. It can fight harmful oxidative free radicals which can damage hair.

Vitamin C can be destroyed by heat and light, and high cooking temperatures can destroy ascorbic acid. It can also be lost in the water in which the fruits and vegetables are washed, boiled or cooked.

The best food sources for vitamin C include fruits like guava, lemon, strawberry, kiwifruit, blackcurrants, lychee, papaya, and vegetables and herbs including broccoli, peppers and parsley. Vitamin C is undoubtedly the most popular and best vitamin for hair growth.

4) Vitamin D

Consumption of fatty fish can lead to better hair growth. (Image via Unsplash/Micheile Dot Com)

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin required by the body and plays a significant role in hair growth. The active form of vitamin D is known as 1,25 dihydroxycholecalciferol (calcitriol). Cholesterol is first converted to 7 dehydrocholesterol and then to calcidiol and finally calcitriol.

Alopecia areata is a common condition characterized by severe hairfall. Several recent studies have concluded that this condition is associated with a deficiency of cholecalciferol or vitamin D. The exact mechanism of the phenomenon is being studied to understand the hair growth mechanism. Supplementation of vitamin D has been found to help decrease the rate of hair loss.

Meat, egg yolks, fatty fish, and dairy contain good amounts of cholesterol required for vitamin D synthesis. Plant-based foods contain ergocalciferol, known as vitamin D2. Vegans and vegetarians can opt for supplements of vitamin D or foods fortified with this vitamin.

5) Zinc

Zinc is one of the best vitamins for hair growth and plays a major role in making proteins in the hair and other cells. It cannot be synthesized in the body and must be taken from the diet or as supplements.

Egg yolks are the richest source of zinc, and regular consumption of whole eggs is found to be beneficial for hair growth. Zinc supplements are widely available . Vegans and vegetarians can get zinc from whole grains or supplements.

Takeaway

Several macro and micronutrients, including vitamins A, C, D, and E, zinc, iron, biotin, protein, and essential fatty acids, are beneficial for hair growth.

The best vitamins for hair growth can be obtained from regular diets and supplements. It should be kept in mind that supplements should only be taken after advice from a certified health professional.

