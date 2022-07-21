6 Best Natural Ways for Women to Reduce Hair Breakage

Hair breakage is one of the most common problems all women tend to face. Whether you're a stressed student or working professional, a mother who has just given birth or someone going through a bad phase, you are not alone in experiencing this endemic phenomenon.

Persistent hair breakage can be the result of deeper causes like hormonal imbalances and nutritional deficiencies. You may need to visit a dermatologist to get tested if the issue is acute, and you're losing a lot of hair.

However, if you feel that your hair breakage is the result of insufficient hair care, dry and under-nourished strands and scalp, there are home remedies you can employ to reduce their occurrence and improve your hair health.

What is Hair Breakage, and Why Does it Happen?

Breaking of your hair shaft resulting in split ends and shorter hair strands is referred to as hair breakage. It's usually the result of a dry scalp and damaged hair.

While your hair damage can also be the result of nutritional deficiencies, here're some general reasons for hair breakage:

Absence of moisture in the hair

Using hard water for hair wash

Styling using heat and blow-drying your hair

Hair colouration

Use of cotton pillows

Towel wrapping your hair after a shower.

If your hair loss is the result of under-nourishment of hair follicles, read on to learn some home remedies to combat the issue.

Natural Ways to Reduce Hair Breakage

Check out these six ways in which you can reduce hair breakage.

1) Consume Vitamins

Nutritious foods can provide you with the vitamins necessary for healthy hair (Image via Pexels @Dana Tentis)

Vitamins C, D3 and biotin perform remarkably well to improve hair health and reduce hair breakage. For healthy hair, it's essential that the hair follicles receive a enough blood flow and nutrition.

Vitamin C plays an important part in the development of collagen, which is the building block for blood vessel construction. While vitamin D3 aids in the creation of keratin, a component of hair, biotin is necessary for hair growth and its shortage has been linked to excessive hair loss.

You can incorporate these vitamins into your diet by eating citrus fruits, eggs, cheese and green vegetables. You may also take additional vitamin supplements after consulting your physician.

2) Hot Oil Massage

A hot oil massage is the best way to nourish your hair follicles with healthy fats. You can use any oil that you have at home. Coconut oil, olive oil, almond oil and castor oil are especially beneficial to deep condition and nourish your scalp.

Method:

Warm any oil, and apply it to your hair by massaging it gently into your scalp. Allow it to nurture your hair overnight as you sleep. Wash your hair in the morning.

Alternately, massage your scalp with warm oil one hour before shampooing your hair. You can optimise the benefits of the oils by adding a capsule of vitamin E to your oil.

Repeat this treatment two to three times per week for optimal results.

3) Egg Hair Mask

Egg whites are an excellent source of protein that nourishes and strengthens hair. Applying eggs to your hair can improve its suppleness and overall health and reduce hair breakage. In addition, eggs possess anti-inflammatory and antioxidant characteristics that assist in preventing scalp inflammation and hair damage.

Method:

Beat two egg whites with two tablespoons of olive oil, one cup of milk and a few drops of lemon juice.

Apply it liberally on your scalp and hair, and leave the mixture on your scalp and hair for 30 minutes.

Wash your hair with a gentle shampoo.

Alternately, apply a whipped entire egg to your hair.

After 15 minutes, wash it with cold water. Repeat this therapy twice or thrice every month.

4) Avocado Hair Mask

Avocados are not just healthy for your body but also for your hair. This wonder fruit is packed with hair-nourishing vitamins, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids. When applied as a hair mask, it can prevent hair damage and breakage by deeply nourishing the hair.

Method:

Mix half an avocado with one egg yolk to make a smooth paste, and stir in a tablespoon of shea butter.

Apply the paste on your scalp and wet hair. Massage into your scalp for a few minutes.

After 20 minutes, rinse your hair, and shampoo as usual. Perform this treatment twice each month.

Alternately, combine one avocado, one tablespoon of honey, and one-half tablespoon of coconut oil to make a paste.

Apply it to the entire length of your hair, avoiding the roots. After 15 minutes, rinse your hair.

5) Mayonnaise Hair Mask

As an egg-based condiment, mayonnaise has a high level of protein. It also contains hair-nourishing vitamins A, D and E, folate, biotin, and fatty acids.

The vinegar in mayonnaise regulates the synthesis of natural oils by balancing the pH of the scalp. The lemon juice and olive oil in mayonnaise are also beneficial for hair.

Method:

Apply mayonnaise to clean, damp hair, concentrating on the ends, as you would a conditioner.

Wear a shower cap for 15–30 minutes.

Shampoo, and rinse your hair to effectively remove the mayonnaise.

6) Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is frequently used as a hair rinse, as it softens and makes hair less prone to damage. It has pH-balancing characteristics that promote healthy hair and scalp, as well as anti-fungal properties that reduce dandruff and flakiness.

Method:

Dilute a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with two glasses of water.

After shampooing, rinse your hair with this solution.

Repeat this therapy twice weekly.

Takeaway

Try these six aforenetioned natural hair conditioning remedies, and see if you can lessen hair breakage. If it doesn't reduce or stop, consult a dermatologist.

